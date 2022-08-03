Home Health Apple’s AppleCare+ service in France, Italy and Spain adds stolen, lost items – mashdigi – Tech, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
Apple has announced that it will launch AppleCare+, a service that covers theft, loss, and damage warranties in France, Italy and Spain.

In addition to the countries announced this time, Apple has previously provided the same service in the United States, Australia, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, allowing consumers to pay extra to ensure that the iPhone is accidentally stolen, lost, or accidentally damaged. It can be covered by AppleCare+ service, and you can buy the same model of iPhone for a small cost, or repair the damaged part.

Behind the AppleCare+ service, the insurance is provided by American International Property Insurance (AIG), and consumers must first mark the stolen or lost iPhone as lost through the “Find My” (find) app, and at the same time, the insurance is officially issued. Lost iPhones cannot be removed from the Find My program until approved.

After the insurance is released, consumers can purchase the same model and specification as the original stolen or lost iPhone at a price of US$149, and the purchase must be completed within 60 days after the insurance is released. Apple’s insurance policy is every 12 A maximum of 2 times in a month.

The new version of AppleCare+ was first launched in the U.S. market in 2018, and has since entered more countries. It was initially calculated at US$14.99 per month, and later adjusted to different models. For example, the iPhone SE 2022 model will be priced per Priced at $7.49 per month, the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at $13.49 per month.

