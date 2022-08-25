Confluence News Network reporter Wang Zuoming/Comprehensive report

Whenever the major tech giants release new phones in September, supporters from the iOS camp and the Android camp will jump out to share which brand has a better receiver. Recently, a research institute pointed out that after investigation, it was found that as many as 49% of Android users considered switching to the iPhone. The main reason is that Apple’s mobile phones have high privacy and security protection. However, because Apple will launch a new iOS 16 operating system next month, which will once again strengthen privacy security, 33% of Android users among the respondents want to replace their mobile phones with iPhones for this reason.

A foreign research organization Beyond Identity conducted a survey of 1,003 people in the United States, and 76% of Apple users trust the iOS system, while 74% of Android users believe that the security of iPhone is higher than that of Android phones. In the cloud, 27% of Apple users feel safe using iCloud, but only 22% of Android users feel safe with Google Drive, the report said.

It is worth mentioning that next month, Apple will launch the iOS 16 operating system and introduce the Lockdown mode, which will bring Apple users higher security. For this reason, 33% of Android users want to switch to iPhone for this feature.

It is understood that Lockdown mode is an innovative security feature of Apple, which provides specialized additional protection for potential targets of highly targeted digital attacks, allowing them to be protected from privately-developed and state-sponsored spyware for hire. Apple also provided details of its $10 million donation to support research uncovering such threats.

Ivan Krstić, Apple’s director of security engineering and architecture, said the Lockdown mode reflects Apple’s strong commitment to protecting users from even the rarest and most sophisticated attacks. While the vast majority of users will never be the victim of a highly targeted cyber attack, Apple remains vigilant in protecting the few who might be. This effort includes continuing to design protections specifically for these users and supporting researchers and organizations around the world in the vital work of uncovering the companies that employ these digital attacks.

Apple pointed out that the Lockdown mode blocks most additional types of messages except for images on “messages”, and disables some functions such as link preview; on website previews, it disables specific complex network technologies such as just-in-time compilation (JIT). , unless the user excludes trusted sites from Lockdown Mode; for Apple services, incoming invitations or service requests, including FaceTime calls, will be blocked if the user has not previously sent a call or request to the originator. In addition, when the iPhone is locked, the wired connection to the computer or accessories is blocked; when the mode is turned on, the description file cannot be installed, and the device cannot be added to the mobile device management.

