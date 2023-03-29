like – The demand for child care sick pay continued to rise in Schleswig-Holstein last year. This is confirmed by a current evaluation by AOK NordWest. According to this, a total of 23,591 AOK members alone received this benefit in 2022. That is 23 percent more than in the previous year 2021 (19,243) and more than double (10,724) compared to 2020. The strong increase in the last two years is mainly due to the special pandemic regulation adopted at the end of 2020 with the extension of the entitlement period and of the reasons for receiving child care sickness benefit. “The child care sickness benefit is an important instrument so that parents and single parents can look after their children at home without financial disadvantages. To relieve families in a timely manner, we continue to help with fast digital solutions so that the benefit can be applied for easily and unbureaucratically,” says AOK CEO Tom Ackermann.

Caring for a sick child is a valid reason for employees to stay away from work. The employer must release its employees from work if the conditions are met. If the employer does not continue to pay the salary, the statutory health insurance companies step in for their insured persons. “In order to compensate for the loss of earnings, we support the parents with child care sick pay,” explains AOK boss Ackermann. The current AOK evaluation shows that women in Schleswig-Holstein bear the brunt of looking after the children. Their share was 77 percent of all cases in 2022. In contrast, only about every fourth father took on the care of the child. On average, one parent stayed at home for 2.4 days per case of illness.

Special regulation due to corona pandemic also applies in 2023

The extension of child care sick pay due to the Covid19 pandemic will continue to apply in 2023. Parents are then entitled to a total of 30 days per parent that can be used for childcare. In the case of single parents, the total is 60 days per child. Couples of parents with several children are entitled to a maximum of 65 days per parent, single parents to 130 days. The prerequisite is that the child has not yet reached the age of twelve and that there is no other person in the household who can look after the child.

The legislature had also expanded the eligibility criteria for child care sick pay. In addition to the illness of a child, parents can also receive child care sickness benefit if their child has to be looked after at home due to the pandemic because schools or daycare centers are closed, the child has to be quarantined or the obligation to be present has been lifted. However, this regulation was limited by the legislator and only applies up to and including April 7, 2023.

Simple application process

If the child stays at home because it is ill, a medical certificate must be submitted to the health insurance company. However, if child care sickness benefit is applied for because the child’s care cannot be ensured due to the school or day care center being closed or the children’s obligation to attend schools has been lifted, proof from the day care center or school is required.

