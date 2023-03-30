From the age of 50 and 60 there are a number of facial features that need to be concealed so that you look fresher and livelier and counteract the signs of aging. It also doesn’t take a lot of makeup to achieve a flawless look despite the wrinkles and paler skin. On the contrary, less is more here and mostly it’s just the right shades and consistencies that make a big difference without being too overpowering. We explain how to apply eye shadow correctly from 50 and whether powdery or creamy consistencies are the better choice.

Apply eye shadow correctly from 50 – These basics are essential

Just randomly smearing random eye shadow onto your lids might have been possible in your 20’s and maybe 30’s too. But it’s not that easy with mature skin. You should follow certain rules if you really want to use the positive side of eye make-up. We have already explained to you what you need to consider when it comes to colors and eyeliner. If you want to apply the eye shadow correctly from the age of 50, you should also note the following:

Primer before applying eyeshadow

Primers, as you probably know, are important at any age because they prevent smudging throughout the day and just provide the right base. Though there used to be a time when you could skip this step when you just didn’t feel like going forever standing in the mirror is not a good idea with mature skin!

The primer not only has the great property that the eye shadow can adhere better to the lid. It also conceals one or the other crease. But it is important that you choose a moisturizing primer. This nourishes the eye area and makes it look much fresher.

Apply eye shadow correctly from 50 – Here’s how to proceed

Once you have applied the primer to clean skin, you can get started. It’s best to use a creamy eyeshadow as it creates a smoother look, while powder is more likely to accentuate wrinkles. Choose the right colors (you can read about it in the article in the link above) and follow the shape of your eyes so that you apply eyeshadow correctly from the age of 50. Almond eyes, for example, can easily tolerate color all over the lid, while drooping eyelids or eyelids that are drooping due to age should only get on the visible part of the movable eyelid. The rest would be blurred anyway and you need to focus more on the droopy eyelid.

The perfect alternative to eyeshadow for a natural look

In everyday life it doesn’t always have to be colorful and conspicuous (although this is of course also allowed in old age). Natural and bright colors are then optimal. But what if you don’t have the time or inclination to apply extra primer and then different eyeshadows that you also have to blend afterwards? concealer! This is a simple concealer cream, but it is the perfect alternative to eye shadow. It covers redness and veins that often occur with age, creating an even and beautiful complexion.

It is important that you start with a small amount so as not to lighten the skin too much straight away. Also, blend well and apply a little more if needed. You can fix it additionally by applying a little powder.