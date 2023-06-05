Apply toothpaste in a banana, when you find out what it’s for you always will

Did you know that you only need to mix banana toothpaste to get an amazing product? As soon as you do it and you know what it’s for you’ll always use it, but let’s find out what it is!

Having well-groomed and perfect skin, free from imperfections, smooth and smooth is everyone’s dream. Unfortunately, skin is always subject to change due to external agents but also due to incorrect nutrition and other factors that greatly affect its appearance.

Resorting to expensive creams is sometimes impossible, precisely because they are not affordable, so what to do? There is a DIY remedy that you can prepare at home using simple ingredients, easily available and above all cheap.

Not only that, with this remedy you can have beautiful and flawless skin as often as you want, because these are ingredients you keep at home, so you can prepare it on the spot, when you need it. We’re talking about bananas and toothpaste, two very cheap products that you definitely keep at home.

In fact, the banana is a fruit that we all often buy and we have toothpaste at home because it is used to brush our teeth. Said this, let’s find out how to prepare a fantastic smoothing and anti-inflammatory maska true beauty elixir for the skin!

Properties of banana and toothpaste

You probably didn’t know it, but banana and toothpaste have excellent properties that act on the skin bringing enormous benefits. The banana contains a high amount of vitamins (A, B, E), potassium, iron and magnesium and many principles that penetrate the skin by acting acting as an anti-aging shield.

Its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties help cells to remain elastic and efficient, factors that make the skin appear beautiful and perfect.

Excellent for helping the skin of the faceto have a uniform colourthe banana is a fruit widely used in cosmetics and considered an exceptional beauty product.

Even toothpaste with its particular properties ensures fresh and renewed skin. Indeed, this product helps to unclog the pores and remove the dirt that accumulates inside them.

Obviously, it is advisable to opt for a toothpaste that does not contain agents harmful to the skin, just check the ingredients on the label. mixed with banana, multiplies the beneficial action on the epidermis and allows for a more compact, smoother and younger looking skin.

How to prepare the banana and toothpaste mask

The procedure for preparing an amazing face mask banana and toothpaste it’s simple to run, here’s what you need to do:

Get a glass container;

Peel a ripe banana and place the pieces inside;

Mash the banana with the prongs of a fork;

Add a tablespoon of brown sugar;

Also add a teaspoon of toothpaste;

Also put a spoonful of petroleum jelly;

Mix thoroughly until the ingredients are blended well.

When the mixture is well blended it is ready to be applied to the skin. The disinfectant action of the toothpaste, mixed with that of the smoothing and anti-inflammatory banana and petroleum jelly, ensures clearer, smoother and blemish-free skin.

How to apply the compound obtained

Once you have the banana and toothpaste mask you can spread it on the areas interested in obtaining the listed benefits. You can apply it on the hands, pubic areas, between the legs, breasts and all parts of the body that appear darker and more imperfect. Here’s how you do it:

Take some mask with your hand;

Apply to the affected area by making circular movements;

Massage gently and without applying pressure;

Leave the mask on for 15 minutes;

After time wash the affected area.

You will immediately notice a marked improvement in both the color and condition of the skin, which will appear visibly smoother and smoother, clear and flawless.

