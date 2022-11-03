Professor Patrizia Mecocci, head of the complex of Geriatrics at the Perugia hospital, is the new director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1.

The assignment (lasting three years) was awarded by the general management of the hospital with a favorable opinion from the University of Perugia, following the cessation of the activity of Professor Riccardo Calafiore, who has been retired since 31 October.

Professor Patrizia Mecocci is full professor of Gerontology and Geriatrics at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Perugia and Foreign Adjunct Professor in Translational Geriatrics at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm. She is the author of over 400 publications, she has always combined research with assistance and since 2009 she has been managing the complex structure of Geriatrics of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ hospital.

“I am honored to be able to start this new and important challenge that I am taking up thanks to the trust placed in me by the hospital and the University – says Professor Mecocci – one of the objectives will be to continue to dialogue the different specialties belonging to the Department and to enhance all the personnel who work there “.

“With the assignment conferred on Professor Mecocci – underlines the general manager, Giuseppe De Filippis – the process of appointing the Department Directors who make up the Board of Directors, a strategic corporate body supporting the Management with consultative and propositive “.

The health facilities of the Hospital that belong to the Department of Internal and Specialized Medicine 1 are: Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, Occupational Medicine, Geriatrics, Pneumology and UTIR and Rheumatology.