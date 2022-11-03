Home Health Appointments & Armchairs – Health, Professor Mecocci at the helm of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1
Health

Appointments & Armchairs – Health, Professor Mecocci at the helm of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1

by admin
Appointments & Armchairs – Health, Professor Mecocci at the helm of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1

Professor Patrizia Mecocci, head of the complex of Geriatrics at the Perugia hospital, is the new director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1.
The assignment (lasting three years) was awarded by the general management of the hospital with a favorable opinion from the University of Perugia, following the cessation of the activity of Professor Riccardo Calafiore, who has been retired since 31 October.
Professor Patrizia Mecocci is full professor of Gerontology and Geriatrics at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Perugia and Foreign Adjunct Professor in Translational Geriatrics at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm. She is the author of over 400 publications, she has always combined research with assistance and since 2009 she has been managing the complex structure of Geriatrics of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ hospital.
“I am honored to be able to start this new and important challenge that I am taking up thanks to the trust placed in me by the hospital and the University – says Professor Mecocci – one of the objectives will be to continue to dialogue the different specialties belonging to the Department and to enhance all the personnel who work there “.
“With the assignment conferred on Professor Mecocci – underlines the general manager, Giuseppe De Filippis – the process of appointing the Department Directors who make up the Board of Directors, a strategic corporate body supporting the Management with consultative and propositive “.
The health facilities of the Hospital that belong to the Department of Internal and Specialized Medicine 1 are: Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, Occupational Medicine, Geriatrics, Pneumology and UTIR and Rheumatology.

See also  Serie B: Ternana-Perugia 1-0, Partipilo's goal

You may also like

Covid, beware of new symptoms. Here are the...

Training begins at the table, the 10 foods...

The No Vax are back in the ward....

Anti Covid vaccines for healthcare in Puglia, Emiliano:...

“The local health authorities decide where to make...

Veneto, primary doctors shortage alarm: “We are heading...

it is bad for your health and causes...

that’s why he saved himself. The case in...

Sharon Stone, your message

Reitegro of the Medici no vax, the Puglia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy