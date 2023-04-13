10
- Appointments: Cattaneo and Scaroni at Enel, Del Fante and Rovere at Poste, Descalzi confirmed at ENI ilmessaggero.it
- Green light to the new leaders. Meloni: evaluate competences and non-belongings – Politics ANSA Agency
- Appointments, agreement reached: Scaroni and Cattaneo to Enel, Pontecorvo and Cingolani to Leonardo TGCOM
- Government, after the appointments, the priority is the basic income dossier The weather
- Tomorrow Daily fact
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Covid, the (unwritten) rules for Christmas. «Hugs and holidays yes, but with symptoms (even with a negative swab) don't go to dinners»