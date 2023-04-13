Paul Scaroni e Flavio Cattaneo at the top of Enel, Joseph Zafarana new president of Eni next to the immovable CEO Claudio Descalzithe ambassador Stephen Pontecorvo and the former minister Roberto Cingolani take the lead Leonardo, Matthew Del Fante he remains CEO of Poste for the third term (and Silvia Rovere of Assoimmobiliare takes the presidency). The appointments of the Ministry of Economy in the key posts of the state subsidiaries confirm the anticipation of Done on the victory of the Lega-Forza Italia axis against the Brothers of Italy: the premier Giorgia Meloni must give up imposing Stefano Donnarummanow at Ternaas CEO of the energy multinational, and leave that box to Carroccio with Cattaneo, until now executive vice president of Italo, while the presidency goes to Scaroni, in the blue share. The current number one of the Milan and vice president of Rothschild, moreover, he had already been at Enel as CEO, appointed precisely by the second Berlusconi government.

In Eni, the reconfirmation of Descalzi, 68 years old, on the saddle of the six-legged dog since 2014 was taken for granted. The novelty, however, is the arrival as president of Zafarana, the current general commander of the Guardia di Finanza, at Lega level: it is up to him , he argues Fanpagethat the Undersecretary Claudio Durigon he was referring to when he said – secretly recorded by the newspaper’s journalists – “we put in what investigates the 49 million”. According to what he learnsberaking latest news moreover, from government sources, the leadership of Terna – the company that operates the electricity transmission networks – should go Josephine of Foggia, CEO of Nokia Italia and above all a friend of Arianna Meloni, sister of the premier. The presidency is destined to Igor De Blasioa man of the League and current director of the Rai. The current ad Donnarumma, however, is intended to guide Cdp Venture Capitalsubsidiary of Cash deposits and loans.

The leadership of Leonardo, the defense and aerospace giant, has been revolutionized: the new CEO is Cingolani, former super-minister of ecological transition in the Draghi government and also considered close to joining the new executive. While Pontecorvo, former Italian ambassador in Kabul, from where he coordinated the evacuation of the airport after the return to power of the Taliban in the summer of 2021, goes to the presidency. In the evening, Meloni issued a satisfied statement to the agencies: “The appointments of the new Eni, Enel, Leonardo and Poste are the result of a careful process of skills assessment e not belongings. It is a great result of government teamwork. I thank those who have served Italy with passion in these companies, I wish the next administrators good work. Their task is to obtain solid and lasting economic results in the interest of the nation they represent throughout the world”.