Today, March 9, 2023, the 60th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health and the 40th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Carabinieri Command for Agri-Food Protection are celebrated.

The event was attended by General Gianfranco Cavallo, Commander of the “Palidoro” Mobile and Specialized Units, General Antonio Pietro Marzo, Commander of the Forestry, Environmental and Agro-Food Units of the Carabinieri, the Hon. Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture of Food Sovereignty and Forests, Sen. Isabella Rauti, undersecretary of defense and executive chef Heinz Beck.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Commander General of the Carabinieri, Gen. Teo Luzi for this commendable initiative – declared the Minister of Health Schillaci – In over two hundred years of history, the Carabinieri has always been an important model of tradition, history, culture and safety.An institution that has always enjoyed great respect and sincere affection on the part of the entire Italian population, which, although firm in its fundamental principles, has been able to evolve with ever greater skills and professionalism by cultivating particular attention to the protection of the fundamental rights of the individual and of the community.

Over half a century of activity, which coincided with a series of significant events, most recently the epidemiological emergency connected with the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly characterized the evolution of the department.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated, with particular evidence, how much health is an asset to be protected in every field to ensure the serenity of citizens and the smooth running of public life.”

“As Minister of Health and as a doctor – continues Schillaci – I was able to appreciate the professionalism and self-sacrifice with which the Carabinieri, who have once again been on the front line.

I then address a moved thought to all the Carabinieri who during their service, which was never interrupted during the pandemic, fell ill and in some cases testified with the utmost sacrifice of their attachment to their homeland and to the institutions.

However, we must not forget that the commitment of the Carabinieri of the NAS does not end only in the management of emergency situations, but is a continuous and lasting action.

The control of the agro-food chain, hospitals, schools, nursing homes and rest homes for the elderly, the fight against doping, are just some examples of the activity that is carried out daily by the NAS military.

The community is protected on a daily basis by the NAS with the results illustrated by the execution of over 125,000 checks overall conducted in the two-year period 2021/2022 which led to the ascertainment of irregularities in 28 thousand structures and the execution of 343 precautionary measures against persons held responsible for serious crimes and the reporting to the Authorities of further ones 31,600 for penal and administrative violations.

During the same period, 16,000 tonnes of irregular foods were taken away from consumption and one and a half million ill-preserved or clandestinely imported medicines were seized. Among the most significant interventions operated by NAS I recall the suspension or closure of over 1,600 activities in the agri-food chain found with serious lack of hygiene and the blocking of as many as 650 websites that offered for sale banned and dangerous drugs for health.”