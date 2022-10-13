Turned in the fight to cholesterol: Aifa has approved a drug, which can be prescribed by the specialist, is administered by a healthcare professional with two injections per yearsubcutaneously, capable of halving the levels of “bad” cholesterol, the main cause of cardiovascular diseases that cause 220,000 victims a year in our country.

The drug

It is about Inclisiranan innovative drug indicated in adults with primary hypercholesterolemia (familial and non-familial heterozygous) or mixed dyslipidemia (conditions characterized by high levels of fats in the blood, including cholesterol. According to specialists this is “an important step forward” because acts at the root of the problemthrough a class of molecules are Rnaincreasing the “scavengers” who clean the blood and do so with only two doses per year.

Dosage

After the first injection, the next dose is given 3 months apart and every 6 months thereafter. The drug, by interfering with messenger RNA, is able to halve the levels of low-density cholesterol (LDL-C, more commonly, “bad cholesterol”), the main cause of atherosclerosis, the most widespread vascular disease in the world and responsible for acute coronary and cerebrovascular events (such as myocardial infarction and stroke).

“For us cardiologists it is an extraordinary innovation that can change treatment paths – explains Furio Colivicchi, president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco), to Tgcom – because with only two administrations a year it allows us to ensure compliance with the prescription which, for those who take many therapies and for many years, is very difficult to maintain. Considering that LDL cholesterol levels are directly linked to the risk of suffering from heart attacks and strokes, we think it can change the fate of many patients ”.

Novartis

“We are proud to bring this innovation to patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia today – declares Valentino Confalone, CEO of Novartis Italy -. Cardiovascular diseases represent an area where there is a still very significant unmet need and where we have a 30-year legacy. Precisely by virtue of this legacy, we continue to invest in research to find increasingly innovative solutions, such as siRNAs that are able to act “upstream”, that is, interfering with the production of proteins that cause disease. Today this technology is applied to hypercholesterolemia, but in the future we plan to use it also in the treatment of other pathologies “.