The FDA has approved the drug zavegepant, a safe, rapid and effective nasal spray for migraine symptoms. Here’s how it works.

The first spray nasally to fight themigraine – with or without aura – has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal agency responsible for regulating medicines, food products and experimental therapies. Generally, some time after the go-ahead from the American body, that of the European Medicines Agency also arrives (EMA) and in cascade that ofAIFA. Therefore the drug, which promises to alleviate the suffering of millions of people affected by this form of headache (heachache), should also become available in the near future Italia. It’s about the Zavegepant (commercial name Defy), developed by the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Technically zavegepant is a antagonist of the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP). It is the first and only nasal spray of its kind. The CGRP is a neuropeptide – known for its powerful vasodilation capacity – which is activated by the trigeminal system when a migraine attack is about to arrive, as explained by the specialist portal “La Neurologia Italiana”. It is closely associated with pain transmission. Acting as an antagonist, it blocks CGRP and allows for rapid relief. As explained in a Pfizer press release, the FDA has approved zavegepant on the basis of two Phase 3 clinical trials randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials, the “gold standard” in scientific research.

Particularly significant are the results of the study “Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of zavegepant 10 mg nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine in the USA: a phase 3, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled multicentre trial” just published in the prestigious journal scientific The Lancet Neurology. The scientists, coordinated by Professor Richard Lipton of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and by Professor Peter Goadsby of King’s College of London, involved in the study about 1,300 patients 18 years and older with a history of 2 – 8 moderate/severe migraine attacks per month. 623 participants were assigned 10 milligrams of nasal spray, to the remaining 646 the placebo (randomly). Results showed that 24 percent of patients in the zavegepant group were 2 hours post-treatment free from pain, versus 15 percent in the placebo group. A statistically significant difference. Pain relief is already determined at 15 – 30 minutes from the treatment.

See also In Health on the move. Why talk about gender sports medicine What we know about Semaglutide, the “miracle” drug that makes you lose a lot of weight

“The FDA approval of ZAVZPRET marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need pain relief and prefer alternative options to oral medications,” said Dr. Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s Global Biopharmaceuticals Business. “ZAVZPRET underscores Pfizer’s commitment to providing an additional treatment option to help people with migraine get relief and return to their daily lives. Pfizer will continue to build its migraine franchise to further support the billions of people around the world affected by this debilitating disease,” said the executive. “As a nasal spray with rapid drug absorption, ZAVZPRET offers an alternative treatment option for people who need pain relief or who cannot take oral medications due to nausea or vomiting, so they can quickly return to normal function,” echoed Professor Kathleen Mullin, chief medical officer at the New England Institute for Neurology & Headache.

The active substance zavegepant turned out Safe e well toleratedbut some have been recorded side effects. In the study in The Lancet, for example, it was highlighted dysgeusia (taste disturbance) in 21 percent of patients in the zavegepant group versus 5 percent in the placebo group; nasal discomfort in 4 percent of the first group and 1 percent of the second; And nausea in 3 percent of the former versus 1 percent of the latter. Pfizer’s press release also mentions it ageusia (loss of taste) e vomit. No cases of hepatotoxicity due to the drug have been reported. Migraine is a neurological condition that affects a significant number of people (especially women) and is able to reduce the quality of life in severe cases; the drug will therefore represent a valuable aid thanks to the rapidity of action and the fact that it can be taken when it is not possible to intervene with oral solutions. Pfizer specifies that it is not a drug indicated for the preventive treatment of the condition.