TRENTO. The call for competition for the admission of 37 doctors to the three-year specific training course in general medicine 2022/2025 was approved today, Friday 18 November, by the Provincial Government.

The doctor who accesses the course through a competition is entitled to a scholarship of 11,603 euros per year. “It should be highlighted – adds the councilor Segnana – that those admitted to the course residing in the province of Trento can benefit from an additional scholarship, equal to approximately 13,400 euros per year, which is recognized to those who take on specific work commitments in the healthcare sector in Trentino, as required by law, upon obtaining the diploma of general practitioner”.

Scholarships will be funded as follows:

30 with the resources of the provincial health fund and already highlighted in the three-year plan for the training of operators in the provincial health system;

7 with the funds referred to in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR): for the three-year course 2022/2025 the PNRR resources assigned to the Province through the Ministry of Health are 264,374.46 euros which correspond precisely to seven scholarships .

For the presentation of the competition application, as in other Regions, the payment of a fee, equal to 25 euros, was foreseen as a contribution to the costs of organizing the selection procedure.

The date of the competition test, the same in all Regions, was set by the Health Commission as 1 March 2023 and will be published by the Ministry of Health.