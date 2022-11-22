Home Health Approved the first drug that blocks diabetes 1
Health

Approved the first drug that blocks diabetes 1

by admin
Approved the first drug that blocks diabetes 1

It’s called teplizumab. It is a monoclonal antibody, it is administered intravenously and promises to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes in those who show the first signs of this pathology. Both in adults and in children of eight years or more, therefore for patients in very specific situations and at risk of rapidly evolving into the complete destruction of the pancreatic cells that produce insulin.

Il

See also  CAPCOM confirms the development of "Dragon Doctrine 2", built with RE Engine game engine-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

You may also like

Closed gym, hoax of one hundred thousand euros....

these are the right quantities

Anthroposophic medicine and its integral vision of man

gym, whirlpool and TV in the bathroom

Laboratory medicine: the young Italian scientists protagonists of...

Nutella, if you have this disorder you must...

Cancers, new drug NJH395 kills cancer cells by...

Covid, the rules for tampons in hospital and...

Alleged cases of suspected food poisoning in Gibellina....

Nutrition: skipping breakfast is bad for the heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy