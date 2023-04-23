Approximately 1,600 attacks on doctors and nurses every year – Healthcare

news-txt”>

The assault of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa it is only the most recent in a very long sequence of violent episodes against doctors and nurses, ranging from threats to more or less serious injuries. The problem is international, so much so that the World Health Organization reports that between 8% and 38% of health workers have suffered a form of physical violence during their career and that even more are those who have been attacked verbally. The greatest risks, the WHO notes, are nurses and those who work in emergency rooms.

It is a picture that also describes the Italian reality well, where Inail data indicate that there are a total of 1,600 attacks on healthcare personnel a year, from psychiatry clinics to night guards, with an average of just over 4 a day .

Of the 4,821 attacks recorded by Inail in the three-year period from 2019 to 2021, 71% had a woman as the victim; the analysis by age groups then indicates that the health workers most affected (39%) are between 35 and 49 years old, followed (37%) by those who are between 50 and 64 years old. Among the professions most affected are nurses and educators working with drug addicts and alcoholics; social and health workers follow (29%) and doctors (3%).

Among the regions where the phenomenon is most frequent is Puglia, as emerged from the survey recently presented by the Bari medical association in collaboration with the Agapanto women doctor working group. Their data indicate, for example, that in 2022 aggressions increased by 60.87% among Red Cross workers, that in 20.48% of cases the aggression occurred by a group and in 44.18 % of cases the aggressor was a user of the health facility.

For insiders, however, these numbers describe only the tip of the iceberg. For example, according to the Order of Nursing Professions, verbal aggressions are almost no longer reported, which are in any case important reasons for stress and which can even lead to abandoning the profession.

To stop the escalation, a law was approved in 2020 which provides for an increase in criminal penalties in the event of violence against the healthcare professional and an Observatory dedicated to this issue was established.