Digital against panic attack and phobia Fear helps to recognize and ward off dangerous situations. When the danger is over, the fear should go too. But if it doesn’t let go of us and starts to control everyday life, it becomes an illness. Then she should be treated. Anxiety disorders – as it is known in the art – have been on the rise during the pandemic. But there is a lack of psychotherapeutic treatment places. Digital programs can bridge the waiting time for therapy to begin. Stiftung Warentest tested nine such offers. They should help against panic attacks or the fear of unknown situations or support people who are extremely shy. Apps against anxiety disorders – that’s what our test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows Stiftung Warentest ratings for nine online self-help programs for the treatment of panic disorder, agoraphobia or social phobia for smartphones or as a website, including the offers HelloBetter, Velibra or Novego. The grades range from good to poor. Our experts assessed the overall concept, studies on effectiveness, data protection and general terms and conditions.

Apps against anxiety disorders in the test Whether it’s an anxiety app, a social phobia app or an app against panic attacks – the programs against anxiety disorders in the test do not replace a session with a real person, but they can complement the treatment. They are mostly based on behavioral therapy. This method helps, for example, to become clear about one’s thoughts and feelings, to rethink thought and behavior patterns and to face pathological panic attacks, fears and phobias. The programs offer modules for this: such as diaries for self-observation, exercises that provoke panic attack symptoms such as dizziness, for example. Or the smartphone app asks to board a crowded train to confront users with their fear. Some experts accompany the programs and communicate with those who use the app via text messages, among other things.