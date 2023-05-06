Apricots, not everyone can eat them – that’s who

The apricots they are a delicious and nutritious fruit, rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants essential for our body. But some people should never eat them due to allergy.

They are actually quite rare but can cause symptoms ranging from itching e swelling of the lipsmouth and throat, rash, and in some severe cases, anaphylactic shock.

If you suspect you have this condition, it is important to consult a doctor or allergist to confirm the diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment. Also, people who are allergic to other substances, such as birch pollen or latex, may experience cross-reactions with apricots.

This phenomenon, known as oral allergy syndrome, it occurs when the immune system mistakes the proteins found in apricots for those of substances to which one is allergic.

Photo on Color and Pixabay

Dried apricots and sulphites

Dried apricots are a popular option for those looking to enjoy the fruit year-round. Many dried apricots, however, contain sulphites, a preservative used to maintain the fruit’s vibrant color and extend shelf life which can cause adverse reactions especially in those suffering from asthma. If you fall into this category, you must therefore limit yourself but it is always good to read the ingredients label carefully before buying them. Apricots are also a source of oxalates, chemical compounds found in many plant foods, and can contribute to the formation of kidney stones, particularly in predisposed patients.

Diabetes and blood sugar control

Apricots are a low-calorie fruit with a relatively low glycemic index, which means it doesn’t cause big spikes in blood sugar. However, for those with diabetes or problems with blood sugar control, it is important to closely monitor your intake of apricots and other fruits, as they can affect blood sugar levels.

A visit to your doctor or nutritionist is necessary to determine if and how much to include apricots in your diet. However, there are many other food options that can be used as alternatives to obtain the same nutrients. For example, peaches, plums and cherries are fruits similar to apricots and can be used but many other sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants are carrots, sweet potatoes, broccoli and tomatoes.

Read also: Can You Eat Bananas If You Have High Cholesterol? Here is the answer