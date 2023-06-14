Apricots, to choose the best ones you have to pay attention to this detail

Apricots are one of the tastiest summer fruits, but recognizing the good ones isn’t easy: here’s how to do it

If there’s a reason to love summer, it’s definitely the goodness of its fruit: strawberries, peaches, watermelon, apricots. Let’s face it: the fruit that arrives in summer is the best of all and perhaps also the most beautiful. Colourful, inviting and full of flavor and sweetness. How many times, during your days at the beach, have you brought along just a little fruit for your lunch? A nice slice of watermelon, juicy and sweet, and hunger immediately disappeared. Fruit is so appetizing that it replaces the crap-based snacks typical of the winter period.

Other than apples, pears and bananas: a bite of a good apricot can definitely turn your day around. With climate change, however, fruit unfortunately no longer has the same quality. Precisely apricots for example, due to these sudden rains, fall from the tree before fully ripening. It therefore happens that on the greengrocers’ counter there are fruits that are not too ripe, not yet ready to be eaten. Those who go shopping today must be very careful about what they buy. Much of the fruit that is found around today is not even of Italian origin.

Apricots: how to recognize the good ones

Before buying fruit, you have to pay attention to many small details, which can be quite indicative of the quality of the fruit itself. If you too are an apricot lover but you are tired of being fooled by fruit that looks delicious on the outside then it isn’t, follow our advice. We are about to reveal some very easy tricks to understand if the apricots you are about to buy are good or just beautiful.

First of all, check the external part of the fruit well: if there are dark spots, the fruit is not in good health. The only sign that it is right to be on the apricot peel are the small white dots, which are nothing more than sugar. Then, as a second piece of advice, touch it with your hands before buying fruit. If the apricots are hard, it means they are not ripe enough to eat.

Last tip: pay close attention to the color of apricots. If they’re too orange, it’s probably not your natural color. If you follow our advice, you will eat the best apricots and make your summer sweet.





