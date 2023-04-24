April 25, Fini’s appeal to Giorgia Meloni: “No more divisions, Brothers of Italy say clearly anti-fascist”

«The right has done the math, Giorgia Meloni say, because I know she is convinced of it, that freedom and equality are democratic values, they are of the Constitution, they are anti-fascist values: I don’t understand the reluctance to pronounce this adjective. I don’t justify it.” The appeal is from Gianfranco Fini who, two days before the Liberation Day, in today’s April 23 episode of In half an hour more, asked the Brothers of Italy to publicly clarify once and for all that the party recognizes itself in anti-fascist values. “Once again we have a divided April 25, marked by controversies and brawls, fortunately only verbal,” explains Fini. «Everyone must ask themselves why and do what they can to prevent us from returning to the same conditions in the coming years. And above all the right must do it, which today governs with an indisputable vote », he adds. But he also addresses the left asking them to «stop having the exclusive paternity of the resistance because there were also men of the right in it. Mattei was a partisan». The former leader of the National Alliance points out that “pacification is not equalization, but having a shared memory of what we have experienced”. Because it is necessary «to be intellectually honest. All the fallen – he concludes – must be honored for their values ​​but one must also be able to distinguish which was the right side and the wrong side.

Read also: