April 25, Genoa celebrates the 78th anniversary of the Liberation

Genova. Today, Tuesday 25 April, we celebrate the 78th Anniversary of Liberation and for the occasion, the Municipality of Genoa has promoted, as in previous years, a series of initiatives scheduled to start in the morning.

The celebrations begin this morning at 8 in the monumental cemetery of Staglieno with the formation of a procession and the laying of wreaths at the Jewish campto dedicated monuments to those interned and deported to Nazi concentration campsat the Trento and Trieste shrine.

At 8.50al Camp of the Fallen Partisans where a Holy Mass will be celebrated in suffrage. The commemorations will continue at 10 with the meeting in Piazza della Vittoria (Via Cadorna side) from where, at 10.15a procession accompanied by performances of the Sestrese Philharmonic will leave to reach, at 10.30il monumental bridgewhere they will come wreaths placed at the shrine of the fallen partisans and the reading of the motivation of the Gold Medal for Military Valor to the City of Genoa and ofAct of Surrender of German troops.

The procession will arrive later wide Pertini to lay down other crowns and finally will reach piazza Matteotti where, at 11.15the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti will bring their greetings.

The commemorative oration will be given by Francesco Cozzi, former Chief Prosecutor of the Republic at the Court of Genoa.

At the exit of the Staglieno cemetery, AMT will provide a Shuttle Service for those who want to participate in the celebrations and then reach via Cadorna in time to follow the procession and the subsequent moments of the commemoration ceremony.

Procession April 24th

Meanwhile yesterday afternoon, Anti-fascist Genoa she took to the streets to remember the liberation from Nazi-fascism, but she did a day before so as to take the square and ‘boycott’ the official celebrations, judged “hypocritical words that offend the Anti-Fascist Resistance with their clear-cut choices”.

The choice of April 24, however, was not only strategic: “It is on that day that Genoa takes place it is freed by itself, before anyone else. And the Nazi-fascists were forced to hand over the surrender into the hands of a worker, partisan and communist” explains Genova Antifascista.