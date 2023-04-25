Home » April 25, Genoa celebrates the 78th anniversary of the Liberation
Health

April 25, Genoa celebrates the 78th anniversary of the Liberation

by admin
April 25, Genoa celebrates the 78th anniversary of the Liberation

Genova. Today, Tuesday 25 April, we celebrate the 78th Anniversary of Liberation and for the occasion, the Municipality of Genoa has promoted, as in previous years, a series of initiatives scheduled to start in the morning.

The celebrations begin this morning at 8 in the monumental cemetery of Staglieno with the formation of a procession and the laying of wreaths at the Jewish campto dedicated monuments to those interned and deported to Nazi concentration campsat the Trento and Trieste shrine.

At 8.50al Camp of the Fallen Partisans where a Holy Mass will be celebrated in suffrage. The commemorations will continue at 10 with the meeting in Piazza della Vittoria (Via Cadorna side) from where, at 10.15a procession accompanied by performances of the Sestrese Philharmonic will leave to reach, at 10.30il monumental bridgewhere they will come wreaths placed at the shrine of the fallen partisans and the reading of the motivation of the Gold Medal for Military Valor to the City of Genoa and ofAct of Surrender of German troops.

The procession will arrive later wide Pertini to lay down other crowns and finally will reach piazza Matteotti where, at 11.15the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti will bring their greetings.

The commemorative oration will be given by Francesco Cozzi, former Chief Prosecutor of the Republic at the Court of Genoa.

At the exit of the Staglieno cemetery, AMT will provide a Shuttle Service for those who want to participate in the celebrations and then reach via Cadorna in time to follow the procession and the subsequent moments of the commemoration ceremony.

See also  Covid, mandatory swabs for those arriving from China: "50% positive on the first flights" - VareseNews

Procession April 24th

Meanwhile yesterday afternoon, Anti-fascist Genoa she took to the streets to remember the liberation from Nazi-fascism, but she did a day before so as to take the square and ‘boycott’ the official celebrations, judged “hypocritical words that offend the Anti-Fascist Resistance with their clear-cut choices”.

The choice of April 24, however, was not only strategic: “It is on that day that Genoa takes place it is freed by itself, before anyone else. And the Nazi-fascists were forced to hand over the surrender into the hands of a worker, partisan and communist” explains Genova Antifascista.

You may also like

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Is peanut butter really unhealthy? What you need...

Fried? Too many promote anxiety and depression –...

dies in firefight

Peanuts, what are the benefits? They are good...

Gray short hairstyles for women over 70: These...

the ceremonies between memory and moments of solidarity

Ageless yoga helps to age better. Five practical...

EU, ‘in one year cut energy dependence on...

Summary: the tech gym in 2 square meters....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy