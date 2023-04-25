April 25, Palazzo Chigi: “Meloni’s only engagement will be at the Altare della Patria”. From Salvini to Tajani to Lollobrigida, where the ministers will go

is atAltar of the Fatherland the only one official engagement in the agenda of Giorgia Meloni for his first 25 April as head of government. At 9 the premier will participate “in the deposition ceremony of one Laurel crown by the head of state” Sergio Mattarella: there is nothing else on the program, they assure from Palazzo Chigi. Within the party, however, there is a widespread belief that at the last moment he can opt for one official statement or one visit a symbolic place. Citing sources close to the premier, theAnsa attributes to her the thought that “April 25th is a Constitutional holiday and therefore must be celebrated first of all by the President of the Republic”: it must be “a celebration for all, a celebration of freedom and democracy, which over the years, from his view, have been too often defined as values ​​of the left. E it’s not right may this be a divisive day,” is the reasoning.

Read Also Politics | By Giuseppe Pietrobelli. 25 April, the 1st time (with controversy) by Donazzan (Fdi): “Anti-fascism has produced terrorism”. And the League distances itself

The president of the Senate will also be at the Vittoriano Ignatius LaRussa, who ended up at the center of the storm for having underlined that the word anti-fascism does not appear in the Constitution. In the afternoon La Russa will fly to Praguewhere at 12.15 he will address the Conference of Presidents of the Parliaments of the European Union, and then pay homage to the monument to Jan Palach (the Czech student who set himself on fire against the Soviet invasion) and visit the concentration camp of Theresienstadt. Similar program for the president of the Chamber, the Northern League Lorenzo Fontana: Altar of the Fatherland and then the Prague Conference, where he will have a bilateral meeting with the president of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk. The Deputy Prime Minister Antonio TajaniForeign Minister and coordinator of Forza Italia, will go to the Fosse Ardeatine: “I will be depositing a crown in the name of the Italian government in memory of the victims of Nazi-fascist ferocity in my city”, he announced.

Read Also Politics | by FQ. April 25, Lollobrigida against the thrust of Fini: “Everyone should know what is his time.” And Violante’s “rescue” arrives for Meloni

No marches or commemorations for the other deputy prime minister, the minister of infrastructure and secretary of the League Matthew Salvini: will be on tour in Cinisello Balsamo, Seregno e Lazzate, three of the Lombard municipalities to vote in the next administrations. The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigidamember of theinner circle of Meloni, will anticipate the return from the G7 of Agriculture in Japan to avoid controversial readings: in the morning he will be at Subiaco (Rome) to lay a wreath and participate in the official ceremony, while in the afternoon he will fly to Barcelona to speak at a conference on fishing. Another FdI colonel, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, will participate in the commemoration organized by the Jewish Community of Rome. With Mattarella on an official visit to WedgeBorgo San Dalmazzo and Boves, in the triangle of Nazi-fascist horror and the Resistance, there will be the ministers of FdI Guido Crosetto (Defence) and Daniela Santanche (Tourism), but also Northern League player Roberto Calderoli (Autonomy).