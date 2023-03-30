Milan, March 29, 2023 – Taking care of our body systematically with a series of easy basic checks is the best recipe for our health. Farmacie Lloyds, April it’s the again Prevention Month.

On the occasion of World Health Day – which, like every year, is celebrated on 7 April – Lloyds Pharmacy renews its commitment, with free tests for citizens, throughout April. The available tests will be Blood sugar, pressure e Cholesterolin 159 Lloyds Pharmacies nationwide many of which are in Lombardy.

How to book

It’s possible access the tests by reservationvia the Lloyds App, Services section, by contacting the single number 02/80011022 or directly the reference Pharmacy.

These are crucial screening areas for the health and well-being of the population, especially for those most at risk. High values ​​of cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure have long been recognized by experts as real killers.

Periodic checks

Thanks to periodic monitoring of blood cholesterol and glycemia values ​​and blood pressure, it is possible to detect early signs of hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, hypertension, which lead to an increased risk of the onset of cardiovascular pathologies. According to the ISTAT Report on Prevention among the over seventy-five year olds, one in four has not checked cholesterol and blood sugar and one in six has not had their blood pressure measured in the last year, not following the instructions of their doctor.

Doctor Domenico Laporta

“We have chosen to celebrate World Health Day again with a concrete gesture of attention to the entire citizenry, once again confirming our commitment to prevention”, comments Domenico Laporta, CEO of the Admenta Italia Lloyds Pharmacy Group. “Last year’s recent experience resulted in 40,000 free tests, carried out in April and September, in our pharmacies. We believe these are important data, which in fact testify to the adhesion of citizens and motivate us to continue on this path, today and for the future. The invitation to citizens is to make the most of this opportunity to monitor parameters that are truly decisive for one’s health“.