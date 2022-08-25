Aquaman and the Lost KingdomOriginally planned for release at the end of this year, it was pushed back to March. Now Warner Bros. has decided that March isn’t good either, and that it’s Christmas 2023.

No explanation was given, but rumor has it that Warner Bros. wants to remove or replace Amber Heard’s role as Mera. We also know that Warner Bros. has a pretty big DC shakeup right now, which has resulted in several cancellations, delays, and new projects — all driven by an outspoken vision of improving DC’s quality.

Unfortunately, this also affectsShazam! “Wrath of the Gods”, the film has been moved so much that it’s hard to keep up. It was scheduled to be released in April of this year, but was eventually moved to November. It was delayed a third time and moved to June 2023 until Warner Bros. wanted it and moved it back to December of this year. It’s time for a new delay, as it premieres March 17, presumably to avoid direct competition with Avatar: Way of Water.

Thanks Deadline