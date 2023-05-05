Arab Hearing Health Conference in Jordanien 2023: Campus Hörakustik international …

Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians KdöR

The 9th Arab Hearing Health Conference (AHH 2023) of the Advanced Arab Academy of Audiovestibulogy (AAAA) will take place from May 4th to 6th, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Hearing acousticians, audiologists and ENT doctors from over 25 North African and Arabic countries meet at the specialist conference for further education. Lecturers from the Academy for Hearing Acoustics (afh) are also taking part and giving lectures at the AHH 2023 in Amman. The Academy for Hearing Aids is part of the Campus Hearing Aids in Lübeck, the world‘s largest training and competence center for hearing aids.

The AAAA unites the medical and audiological interests from across the Middle East in the field of hearing impaired rehabilitation. The educational performance of the Hörakustik campus in Lübeck, which is an internationally renowned training center for hearing acoustics, is seen as exemplary. The Hörakustik campus has been in professional exchange with the audiologists of the AAAA for years. The focus is on aspects relevant to training and the mutual recognition of country-specific qualifications. But also clinical care, the adjustment of cochlear implants (CI) and the technical hearing system adjustment are topics where everyone benefits from mutual exchange.

As part of this exchange of knowledge, experienced lecturers from the Academy for Hearing Aid Acoustics, who are themselves hearing aid acousticians, will be giving workshops and lectures from Thursday to Saturday in Amman/Jordan. As part of the conference, they can then get information and exchange ideas from lectures by lecturers from the Arab world.

“The Hörakustik campus in Lübeck is an international model for the excellent training and further education of hearing care professionals,” says Eberhard Schmidt, President of the Federal Guild of Hearing Care Professionals (BIHA). “Especially in risk-prone trades such as hearing aids, it is particularly important to standardize the very good training – worldwide. Only this can ensure the best possible care for hearing-impaired adults and children.”

Every year, the afh offers the “International Summer Academy” for international participants at the Hörakustik campus in Lübeck. Experts from all over the world can also learn and exchange ideas at a high level in special areas such as pediatric acoustics, hearing care for children.

Background to the hearing aid acoustics campus

The Hörakustik campus is the central education, training and further education center for hearing acoustics in Germany. As part of an internationally unique learning location cooperation between the Federal State Vocational School for Hearing Acousticians (LBS) and the Academy for Hearing Acoustics (afh), the afh and the LBS have been teaching future hearing acousticians from all over Germany in theory and practice on the campus since 1972. The intermediate and journeyman exams as well as master courses and exams also take place on campus. The hearing aid acoustics campus and the dual hearing aid acoustics training are role models worldwide.

