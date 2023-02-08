The meeting with Arben Dedja who will present the book “Treatise on medicine in 19 and ½ stories” (WhiteFly Press) will be held on Thursday 9 February 2023, at 6 pm, in La Feltrinelli, via San Francesco 7 – Padua.

Patrizia Mug intervenes

The reading of Arben Dedja’s volume, Treatise on medicine in 19 and ½ stories, (WhiteFly Press) is recommended for an audience capable of remaining hanging by the thread of nervous tension by respecting the posology suggested by the doctor-writer: being moved gently and laughing bitterly.

In his Treatise on Medicine, divided into 19 and a half stories, there is no trace of the hundreds, if not thousands, of pages that give “weight” to any self-respecting treatise. Much less we talk about medicine. We are faced with a thin little book that pokes its nose into matters that concern us: the background of the university education of the future Hippocrates, the doctors’ struggle to remain human in a hostile reality, the tragicomedy staged in the operating theatres, the implications of a profession that is passion, mission and obsession. True, surreal, paradoxical stories. Those that “sometimes reality far surpasses fantasy”. Massive doses of irony, cynicism and poetry. Black-gothic and red-splatter tints.

