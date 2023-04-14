Hermes Drugs Ltd

April 25th is Arbor Day – a good reason to get to the bottom of a persistent myth about the “woody plant”: Are ticks lurking in the treetops, only to pounce on their potential victims from above at the right moment? Karin Ott, deputy head of the district forestry office in Biberach (Upper Swabia), explains how much truth there is in this. From her job, she knows the “hunting behavior” of ticks very well and also knows how best to defend yourself against the small but dangerous parasites.

“Unfortunately, the idea that ticks are waiting in the branches and leaves of trees to pounce on a suitable human or animal host still holds true,” says Karin Ott. “But that’s not true at all. The small parasites are much more likely to be found at a height of about 30 to 70 cm on blades of grass and bushes and don’t ‘jump’ on their victims either, but are brushed off as they pass by and then hold on.” The habitat of the annoying bloodsuckers is by no means limited to forests: They are just as widespread in gardens, parks and fields, where they are mainly active from March to October.

Small stitch with far-reaching consequences

A tick bite can have far-reaching consequences: Some ticks carry pathogens of serious diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) and Lyme disease, which can sometimes be life-threatening, and can transmit these to their host. “The proportion of TBE-transmitting ticks is estimated to be 0.1 to 5 percent very low, but the corresponding risk areas are spreading more and more,” explains the deputy head of the forestry office. The occurrence of Borrelia in ticks varies greatly depending on the area and, according to the Robert Koch Institute, can be up to 30 percent. According to Karin Ott, the total number of ticks in Germany is also increasing – climate change and the associated milder winters are seen as the reason for this.

Anti-tick protection instead of staying at home

Children in particular are exposed to an increased risk of tick bites, because on the one hand they tend to explore bushes and meadows off the beaten track and, on the other hand, because of their size they are literally "at eye level" with the ticks. According to Karin Ott, however, this should by no means be a reason to avoid excursions into the countryside: "A stay and exercise in the great outdoors is a wonderful balance to everyday life and offers an opportunity for relaxation for young and old. There are in our forests and meadows so much to discover!" Therefore, she recommends using protective measures rather than becoming a couch potato. Vaccination is important, but only protects against TBE. "That's why we at the forestry office absolutely rely on the protection of our employees with an anti-tick spray."

Expert tips from the “Forest Specialist”

As the deputy head of the forestry office, Karin Ott is out and about in the great outdoors almost every day. Her expert tips beyond the use of anti-tick sprays: “If possible: stay on the paths. Light-colored clothing helps to discover crawling ticks early and to get rid of them before they bite. After the trip you should – and if necessary your own children – thoroughly check them from head to toe for ticks. And very important: Ideally, clothes that you have been out in nature with should be put straight into the laundry instead of being worn again the next day, because they may be hiding in them small crawlers that have not yet been able to sting or have fallen off again in the meantime.”

Why do we celebrate Arbor Day?

On April 25, 2023, “Arbor Day” will be celebrated in Germany for the 71st time. It was brought into being in 1952 by the German Forest Protection Association to draw attention to the severe forest losses caused by the war. Nowadays, this date is primarily about creating awareness of the great importance of trees for people and the environment. In this context, for example, the consequences of global climate change and the spread of intensively agriculturally used areas for the native tree population are discussed.

