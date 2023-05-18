Home » News » Architectural barriers bonus 75%: what you need to know

The 75% Architectural Barriers Bonus was extended by the 2023 Budget Law until 2025. This consists of a deduction granted for expenses related to interventions aimed at eliminating architectural barriers.

Il architectural barriers bonus it is inclusive of numerous interventions and both women and men can benefit from it natural personsboth those public and private law, precisely because it is aimed at achieving interventions in as many buildings as possible. This bonus, born with the Budget Law 2022was extended by Budget Law 2023 until the 2025.

Speaking precisely of a deduction born last year, we see it only now appearing in the models INCOMEin which the expenses incurred in the course of the course must be declared tax period 2022. So let’s go and see how it works together and everything you need to know about this bonus.

Architectural barriers bonus 75%: how it works

With the Architectural Barriers Bonus at 75% all types of interventions aimed at thebreaking down of barriers. One needs to demonstrate that the works are in line with the requirements required, such as:

accessibility;

adaptability;

the accessibility of the buildings.

The only requirement is that the buildings must be already existing.

Who can benefit?

Let’s now take a look at the subjects who can benefit from the aforementioned Bonus. They can receive the benefit:

natural persons;

Public and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities;

simple companies;

Professional associations;

All individuals who earn business income.

Barriers bonus 75%: how much it corresponds

This facility provides numerous concessions, equal to 75%, due for eligible expenses. These must have been achieved by January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025.

The maximum expenditure to which to apply the 75% percentage is different. Varies by type of property. The limits are:

50,000 euros, if we talk about single-family buildings and for individual real estate units located within multi-family buildings;

and for individual real estate units located within multi-family buildings; 40,000 euros, in the case of condominium buildings consisting of 2 to 8 real estate units;

30,000 euros, for condominium buildings from 9 units onwards. We specify that the limit of 30,000 euros is considered from the ninth unit upwards.

It does not distinguish between units in use housing, commercial or other. You can benefit through deductionwith the credit split into 5 installments of equal amount for 5 years.