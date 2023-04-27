Home » Arctic char with asparagus | > – Guide – Cooking
Arctic char with asparagus

Arctic char with asparagus | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the char:

Turn on the oven grill. Finely grate the parmesan. Wash, dry and grate the lemon.

Crush the aniseed, pepper, coriander and cardamom in a mortar, mix with lemon zest and a pinch of salt. Rinse the fish, pat dry. Spread the lemon-spice mixture on top and press down lightly. Place the fish fillets in an ovenproof dish, sprinkle with Parmesan and gratinate under the grill (core temperature 38 degrees).

Ingredients for the asparagus:

Roughly chop the walnut kernels. Wash and peel the asparagus and cut off the woody ends. Cut the asparagus spears diagonally into pieces and sauté in butter in a large pan over medium heat. Glaze the asparagus with two thirds of the maple syrup and fry over a low heat until it still has a slight bite. Salt the asparagus, add chopped nuts and fry briefly.

Roast the seeds in a pan without fat, allow to cool. Wash the lettuce and shake dry. Using a sharp knife, peel the grapefruit thick enough to remove the white skin. Cut out the fillets, squeeze out the rest of the fruit body and collect the juice.

Whisk the remaining maple syrup with the grapefruit juice, mustard, both oils and some salt. Mix the dressing with the lamb’s lettuce.

serving:

Arrange the lamb’s lettuce on plates with asparagus, walnut pieces, seeds and grapefruit fillets. Roughly chop the char fillets with your hands and add them decoratively.

This topic in the program:

Schleswig-Holstein Magazine | 04/27/2023

