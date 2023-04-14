E-Mail

Will Karl Lauterbach’s horrific vision become reality? The name Deltacron is circulating on social media for a new Corona variant. This is a combination of Delta and Omicron. The Indian WHO expert Vipin Vashishta sees the potential in her that she will even soon catch up with Arcturus.

Arcturus has achieved in India what none of the previous Omicron variants could: a renewed corona wave, after a break of six months. XBB.1.16 has been increasing the number of cases there for several weeks. The mutation has already changed further – and can probably spread even faster as XBB.1.16.1. Indian and international genome sequencing experts refer to it as “a new child of XBB.1.16”. In any case, the infection number curve continues to bend upwards – albeit at a low absolute level. Here you can read more about it: “A New Child” of Arcturus – new mutations are causing experts concern Arcturus is still the fastest

The Indian expert Vipin Vashishta, pediatrician and researcher at the Mangla Hospital and Research Center in Bijnor, India, and a member of the WHO vaccine group, since the beginning of Arcturus and its development. On Twitter writes the scientist: “XBB.1.16 and its progeny are still the fastest, but many new variants are fast approaching. The closest one in terms of growth potential is XBC.1.6 – a Delta & Omicron recombinant that is growing rapidly in Australia and a few other countries.” But Deltacron is spreading quickly Because of this property circulates on the web already the designation Deltacron . Observers in New Zealand and the United States are currently reporting this corona variant – in addition to India southern Australia . Here in Adelaide, hospitals are working at the limit – one reason is that there are many people affected by Covid, like them media on site to report.

The name Deltacron or Deltakron was in the headlines a long time ago. On the one hand, Karl Lauterbach repeatedly outlined a horror scenario in the first half of 2022: If there were a virus that combined the contagiousness of the BA.5 variant with the severe course of a delta variant, then that would be a killer variant. In his opinion, that would unfortunately be conceivable. Even then, experts like the virologist Alexander Kekulé considered such a killer variant to be extremely unlikely. In the biology of Sars-CoV-2, the expert saw no evidence of such a development. “I think it is very unlikely that such a virus could be as deadly as Delta again,” said Ulf Dittmer, head of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital Essen, about recombinants at the time when asked by FOCUS online. On the other hand, at the beginning of January 2022, an alleged combination mutation of omicron and delta made a name for itself in Cyprus. However, the supposedly new variant turned out to be a laboratory error shortly afterwards. In February, British authorities then observed another variant that should contain parts of both virus types. But even this Deltakron mutant didn’t play a major role during the course of the year. Why the omicron subvariants escape T cell immunity Why Omicron, its subvariants and recombinants were able to spread widely and often escaped the immune system better than their respective predecessors is the concern of researchers worldwide. It goes deep into the cell structure of the corona virus. The genes and changes in their structure help determine how Sars-CoV-2 behaves in our body. For example, how it can dock onto our cells, how it can continue to multiply there and how sick it ultimately makes us.





The riddle of ORF8-Gens of Sars-CoV-2 plays a role in the scientific discussion. This gene region also decides whether the immune response of infected people is delayed. A study showed that viruses lacking the ORF8 gene led to more severe infections. It seems, writes Vashishta, that all “successful” mutants like Alpha, BA.5, XBB.1.5 and XBC.1.6 want to get rid of this gene. Because it offers no evolutionary advantage.

of Sars-CoV-2 plays a role in the scientific discussion. This gene region also decides whether the immune response of infected people is delayed. A study showed that viruses lacking the ORF8 gene led to more severe infections. It seems, writes Vashishta, that all “successful” mutants like Alpha, BA.5, XBB.1.5 and XBC.1.6 want to get rid of this gene. Because it offers no evolutionary advantage. Also in focus: that ORF9b-Gen at Arcturus. “XBB.1.16 has a number of other changes in the genome that not only affect the spike protein, but also the so-called ORF9b gene,” explained Friedemann Weber, head of the Institute of Virology at the University of Giessen, explaining the biological details for FOCUS on-line. This is involved in suppressing the interferon response. Interferons are messenger substances that are produced by infected cells to warn other cells of the infection and to initiate defensive measures. However, ORF9b has not yet been one of the strongest opponents of interferons. Therefore, Weber was not alarmed in this respect, but points out that together with the new spike mutations, XBB.1.16 certainly has the potential to outperform existing immunity a bit.

at Arcturus. “XBB.1.16 has a number of other changes in the genome that not only affect the spike protein, but also the so-called ORF9b gene,” explained Friedemann Weber, head of the Institute of Virology at the University of Giessen, explaining the biological details for FOCUS on-line. This is involved in suppressing the interferon response. Thus, more than other variants of concern (VOC), omicron subvariants can bypass immunity. This applies to several components of our body’s defenses. It consists, among other things, of antibodies and also of the T-cell immunity, which is part of the immune memory. But also the so-called CD8+ -T cell immunity can bypass omicron. Scientists led by Akiko Iwasaki, professor at the Institute of Immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine, have just published a study in the journal ” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences ‘ (‘PNAS’). The researchers write: “Taken together, our data suggest that the success of omicron subvariants in causing breakthrough infections and reinfections may not only be due to evading neutralizing antibodies, but also in part because they have optimized the T -cell recognition.” What does that mean? Iwasaki explains: “The immune evasion of CD8+ T cells could allow infected cells to better survive in the host.” This could give the virus a safe niche and give it more time to multiply. “To eliminate such stubborn reservoirs, we need to use antivirals or antibody therapy.” On the future of Arcturus, Deltacron and other variants Various future scenarios have been discussed in a comprehensive publication ” Nature Reviews Microbiology “ Scientists from the University of Oxford, the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission and the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut in Germany also gave some thought. None of the previous worrying variants emerged from a combination of two different variants. In principle, many creations are conceivable. It’s difficult to predict what part of the viral genetic diversity future major lineages will come from, and whether they will result from “shift-like” or more gradual, “drift-like” evolution — much like what’s happened within the omicron clade over the year 2022 was the case. The experts outline one of the “best cases”: “Based on the current trend in omicron variants, we could expect a new wave of infection every four months of virus circulation.” But even they cannot know whether this regularity will be maintained.

