The new corona variant XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus, has been spreading in India since February. It has been causing a rapid increase in the number of infections there for a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) therefore put the variant on the list of variants to be observed (variants under monitoring) on ​​March 22nd. According to the current report of WHO it has already been proven in 21 countries worldwide.

XBB.1 lines also on the rise in Germany

In Germany, only seven cases have been officially assigned to this variant. However, since only very few samples are tested for variants, the number is likely to be higher. The Robert Koch Institute is therefore assuming that all of the XBB.1 lines, including Arcturus, will increase in the coming weeks.

According to the weekly report, the share of the XBB.1 variant in Germany has increased in recent weeks and is now 67 percent. The previously dominant variants BA.5 and BA.2, on the other hand, have continued to decline:

Virologist recommends vaccination according to Stiko recommendation regardless of Arcturus

Even if nobody in Germany wants to think about Corona anymore or thinks it is a danger, the pandemic is not over yet. The current weekly report of the RKI still states that unvaccinated people of all age groups have a significantly higher risk of a severe form of Covid-19 and vaccination is the best prevention to prevent a severe course of Covid-19.

“In principle, everyone should have been vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2 in accordance with the current Stiko recommendations “Said the virologist Martin Stürmer when asked by FOCUS online. “If the scheme is still incomplete, a booster vaccination should be carried out independently of the currently circulating variants ‘ he recommends.

“To what extent a further boost reduces the probability of an infection with Arcturus cannot be estimated at the moment ‘ Striker said. “But I would be more cautious here. Arcturus certainly has the potential to undermine our immune system, but then a boost with the current vaccines would probably not help much either, since they are responsible for the current basic immunity in the population ‘ he elaborates. It is therefore now important to continue to monitor the status of this basic immunity and to define target groups and distances for a possible further boost – if necessary even with renewed vaccines, the virologist explains further.

Current refresher recommendations from the Standing Committee on Vaccination

The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) currently recommends the following in addition to primary immunization (consisting of two vaccine doses that should be administered three to six weeks apart, depending on the vaccine):