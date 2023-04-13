A new covid variant, Arcturus, has been found detected in 22 countries. The same strain of the virus has forced India to roll back some of its mask laws and carry out drills in its hospitals.

Arcturus, the new variant

Omicron’s XBB.1.16 subvariant has attracted the attention of experts around the world. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that it is also present in the United Kingdom, where fewer than 100 cases have been recorded anyway. But in India it is fast becoming the leading variant. The country’s health ministry even went as far as launching mock drills this week in a bid to see if hospitals were prepared to deal with a possible influx of patients. Wearing face masks in public has once again been made mandatory in some states, for the first time in more than a year for some.

THE CONTAGIOUS’

There are concerns that Arcturus is the most infectious subvariant of Omicron. In the southern Indian state of Kerela, Health Minister Veena George has reintroduced masks for the elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions. This week, the number of cases across India rose by 3,122 in just one day.

Seconfo Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for the response to COVID-19, «one of the variants that we are looking at is the variant that we are monitoring. This is XBB.1.16. It is very similar in profile to XBB.1.5. But it has an additional mutation in the spike protein that shows higher infectivity and potential higher pathogenicity in laboratory studies. So that’s what we’re monitoring. It has potential changes that we need to keep a close eye on.”