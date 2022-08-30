After almost three years it is still difficult to understand exactly everything related to Covid. This is the reason why studies and research continue, and a rich review has now been released which certifies that a significant decrease in hospitalizations is possible, thanks to the administration of anti-inflammatories.

They are The Lancet Infectious Diseases a rich one was published work carried out by the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research and by Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo.

It is about putting in place a new one therapy in this case based on anti-inflammatory with the aim of significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization for people who contract Sars-Cov-2.

The extensive work recently released whose authors are Giuseppe Remuzzi, Fredy Suter, Norberto Perico and Monica Cortinovis is based on the detailed analysis of several studies published in leading scientific journals and carried out between 2020 and 2021.

With a total of five thousand patients taken into consideration and extensive consultation with the scientific community, scholars have come to the conclusion that the real problem not the virus as such, but the inflammation (i.e. inflammation) that results.

Thus, according to what emerges from the rich revision work recently published su The Lancet Infectious Diseasesthe implementation of a therapy based on anti-inflammatoryespecially i Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

Covid: from the first symptoms, administering NSAIDs stops the infection

According to what emerges from the aforementioned study, administer anti-inflammatory to outpatients with early symptoms of the Covid-19 it would have great benefits by avoiding, among other things, the progressive worsening of infection and therefore avoiding hospitalization.

Especially with the use of NSAIDs, from the researches and studies carried out, it is certified that it would be possible to reach a reduction of 90% and above the period of hospitalization and the costs of treatment in general.

Symptoms decrease and are less long-lasting, according to the results obtained from another cohort study conducted on more than 200 outpatients. However, it remains essential elaborate on – as the authors themselves clarify – what already seems an excellent path for health and very convenient at an economic level and for a more sliding of the sanitary machine.