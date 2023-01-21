Home Health Are cancers contagious? This is how intestinal bacteria are transmitted between close people, the study from Trento
Are cancers contagious? This is how intestinal bacteria are transmitted between close people, the study from Trento

I tumors are they contagious? The answer comes from an unprecedented international study, published in the journal Nature and coordinated by the Cibio Department of the University of Trento. The researchers looked at how the bacteria they are transmitted between generations (vertical transmission) and between people who live in close contact with each other, such as partners, children or friends (horizontal transmission). In total, they analyzed more than 9,000 stool and saliva samples from participants in 20 countries and on every continent in the world.

Contagious tumors? How and what we know

Why are tumors contagious? The microorganisms that form the intestinal microbiota – crucial for our health – pass not only from mother to child, but also between partners and roommates with a lasting cohabitation, with possible implications for the transmissibility of diseases that have always been considered non-contagious, such as diabetes, tumors and cardiovascular problems.

The new perspective

This opens up the prospect of understanding how the microbial species associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other pathologies are received.

I study

The study is based on the analysis of more than 9,000 stool and saliva samples from people in 20 countries around the world. It has been seen that at birth about half of the infant’s microbiome comes from the mother and that the baggage of thus inherited bacteria remains recognizable even up to the age of 80. But the child also has a large number of strains in common with siblings and father, explains Segata, with transmissions that continue over time, contributing to the maturation of the microbiome. “We are carrying out a study with nursery children – anticipates the coordinator of the work Nicola Segata of Cibio and the European Institute of Oncology – to understand how the microbiome is transmitted between them”. The analysis also shows that in the adult population an important channel of transmission of microbes are the people closest to us, partners, children and friends.

The transmissibility

Several studies have now confirmed that various pathologies (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, some tumors) are partly attributable to an altered composition of the microbiome, Segata underlines: «if our partner has a bad diet – he explains – which negatively alters his microbiome , we must realize that this could also have consequences, at least in part, on our own microbiome». In the future, therefore, scientists will study the most transmissible microorganisms, which have emerged to be the most resistant to the external environment, microorganisms still partially unnamed but with a potentially neuralgic role for many diseases, explains first author Mireia Valles-Colomer. This could allow the development of targeted interventions (with probiotics, faecal transplantation) which, by modifying the composition of the microbiome, prevent and help treat various diseases.

