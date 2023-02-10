Of Anna Mop

You can recognize from the label: the differences between the various wordings and the additions of percentages of bran, middlings or other flours to mask the product

If you were asked to define what a whole grains and you were not able to do it, know that you are not the only ones. what emerges from an observational study on a sample of about 40,000 adults published in theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The parts of the grain Despite the growth recorded in the consumption of whole grains, which varies from 40 to 62% depending on the definition used by scholars, we still do not eat enough. To influence, the authors point out, also the lack of a definition integral standards by the various institutions that adopt different criteria to qualify these foods. The real whole grain the grain which preserves all the beneficial substances: the branthat the outer layer of protection, rich in fiber and antioxidants; the endospermwhich is characterized by the presence of starches and proteins and which represents the energy reserve tank of the grain necessary for the growth and development of the sprout and the plant and the germwhich is the liveliest part of the grain from which the sprouting and growth of the plant starts (rich in essential fats, vitamin E and group B and minerals such as magnesium, manganese and phosphorus), explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist , expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders.

The integral product can be recognized if there is the wording on the label "wholemeal flour" and not "wheat flour" (therefore refined) combined with various percentages of bran, middlings or other flours. The addition of middlings it serves to make a product that is not integral seem integral. Let me be clear, not anything that is bad for your health. During refining, the grain is stripped of the bran and germ and the endosperm is minced very finely to obtain white flour which keeps better and has better workability in the kitchen allowing for resistant doughs which rise well. However, these advantages are also disadvantages: high glycemic load, lack of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Hence the importance of consuming, except for different medical indications, different whole grains every day, creating that "vegetable orchestra" in which the nutritional contents of each single species combine in a synergistic action. So wheat is fine, which is the most consumed cereal, but let's not forget for example the rice, spelled, buckwheat, both as flour and as a whole grain. If our intestines are not used to whole grains, it is good to introduce them gradually. Thus the bacteria of the microbiota are "trained" to the fibers, which can swell if we do not eat them regularly, and the palate is "trained" in the presence of antioxidants that often have a bitter aftertaste. Traditional Mediterranean soups, such as spelled, lentils and black cabbage, are an excellent first step, concludes the expert.