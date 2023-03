The ice cream combined with a fresh fruit salad or with chopped dried fruit, with wafers or biscuits, becomes a real food. Whether it is artisanal or industrial, it has emerged that 95% of Italians like it. Delight for adults and children, men and women, regardless of age or wealth.

According to a Dutch study, ice cream has a positive effect on our mood, it is no coincidence that it has been observed that when you eat ice cream you feel more serene and happy.