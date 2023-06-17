Are drugs to treat sleep disorders contraindicated in pregnancy? – breaking latest news

Of Antonio Clavenna

Some studies have observed an increased risk of malformations, in particular of heart defects, which has not been confirmed by other analyses. Pharmacological therapy in view of a pregnancy should be evaluated with the attending physician and gynecologist

I would like to have a child but I suffer from sleep disturbances and I take escitalopram and flurazepam in the evening: are these drugs safe during pregnancy?

He answers Antonio Clavenna, pharmacologist at the Developmental Epidemiology Laboratory at the Mario Negri Institute IRCCS in Milan

Studies on the safety of use in pregnancy of

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants (SSRI, class to which escitalopram belongs) have not reached conclusive results. Some studies have observed an increased risk of malformations, in particular of heart defects, not confirmed by other analyses. However, the likelihood of cardiac abnormalities in the newborn following antidepressant use during pregnancy is estimated to be at most 2%, slightly higher than the frequency (1%) with which they are observed in newborns, regardless of drug exposure during pregnancy. It would therefore be a matter of a small increase in risk.

If taken in the second half of pregnancy, antidepressants may increase the risk of persistent pulmonary hypertension in the newborn. Again these are inconclusive results and a very low risk (the frequency with which this disease appears is 2-3 cases per thousand newborns). The data on use of flurazepam in pregnancy are limited and do not allow for a safety assessment. In general, studies involving the use of the benzodiazepine class have not documented an increased risk to the fetus. I recommend you evaluate drug therapy in view of a future pregnancy with your doctor and gynecologist and follow their instructions.