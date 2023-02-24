Home Health Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and how much damage they cause to DNA. The results of the American study
Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and how much damage they cause to DNA. The results of the American study

Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and how much damage they cause to DNA. The results of the American study

They were heralded as a ‘healthy’ alternative to tobacco, but now scientific research shows e-cigarettes can lead to the same…

They were advertised as “a healthy” alternative to tobacco, but now scientific research shows that electronic cigarettes they can lead to the same diseases as common cigarettes. This conclusion was reached by a group of researchers Keck school of medicine della Usc (University of Southern California): They determined that vapers and smokers have similar levels of alcohol damage Dna. «For the first time – explains senior author Ahmad Besarantinia, professor of population research and public health sciences – we have shown that those who use e-cigarettes and even for a long time, have greater damage to DNA, especially in the cells of the mouth and mouth. ‘esophagus. The same pattern as the traditional smokers».

The study builds on previous research by Besaratinia and her team, which showed that I vape them they have a connection with genetic alterations and other biological changes that can cause disease. To delve into this aspect, the team recruited 72 healthy adults and divided them into three groups, matching them by age, race and gender. The researchers divided them into electronic smokers current (never smokers), current smokers (never vaping), and people who have never tried either habit. They used detailed questionnaires and interviews to check each participant’s history, as well as biochemical tests to ensure that any findings could be attributable precisely to the two different types of smoke.

«We set up the study to verify the effects of electronic cigarettes in consumers who, until then, had never smoked any type of tobacco – specifies Besaratinia -. The team also collected data on frequency and how long participants had smoked or vaped. The research authors then collected samples of epithelial cells for analysis from each participant’s mouth in order to test for damage to specific genes. Results show that DNA damage was 2.6 times greater in vapers and 2.2 times greater in smokers than in non-users».

Interestingly, vapers who used the pod had the highest levels of DNA damage, followed by those using i mod, which are larger. The researchers also found that sweet-tasting vapes had an association with the highest levels of DNA damage, followed by mint and fruit flavors. These findings are incredibly important to public health, considering that vaporizers are popular with both teenagers and young adults. In the United States alone, more than 10% of American teenagers and more than 3% of adults use them.

The USC team argues that there should be clearer messages about the dangers of e-cigarettes, or at least how they’re no healthier than tobacco cigarettes. Besarantinia and assistants have already decided to broaden the search with a larger sample. And they also plan to study other biological effects that result from DNA damage.

