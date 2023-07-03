Are Energy Bars a Healthy Addition to Your Diet? It Depends on Your Goals and Moderation

Are energy bars a legitimate addition to our diet? Not in all cases: it depends on your goals

You too have probably been seduced by the energy bars on supermarket shelves, with their promise of taste and crunchiness in a small space, but then you thought: “Eh, but I don’t do enough sport to eat them”. Or, fear that they could hurt or, worse, make you fat. Well, relax! You are not the only one having these doubts.

Energy bars have sparked conflicting debates, between proponents and opponents. But the truth, as is often the case, lies somewhere in between. Let’s find out together when and how these bars can become part of your food routine, without necessarily being a marathon runner!

Protein bars vs. diet bars: a matter of composition

Before we delve into the world of energy bars, it’s important to make a key distinction: protein bars are not the same thing as diet bars. These are two different products.

Protein bars, as the name suggests, are high in protein. These proteins can be of different types: concentrated, isolated or hydrolysed. These bars are meant primarily for balance your daily protein intake, helping to counteract muscle catabolism (the breakdown of muscles). It is a very practical option for those who play sports, but also for those who have a busy day and don’t have time for a nutritious mid-morning snack or snack.

Now, to the question of the century: Are protein bars bad for you? Well, as with any other food, the secret is in balance and common sense.

Protein bars are not harmful to your health if intelligently integrated into a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. If the calories and macronutrients provided by the bars are within your daily calorie requirement, there’s no reason to fear gaining weight.

Can you include them in your diet? It depends on your goals, but always in moderation

But be careful, if you consume them without taking into account the total calories you should eat in a day, they could actually make you put on a few extra pounds. And remember, they are not suitable for all diets.

It all depends on what your goals are: one’s poison may be another’s cure! If you want to lose weight, you should choose products that are less high in fat and carbohydrates. If you are an athlete instead and perform intense workouts, protein bars can be an excellent option to recover quickly after the workout and prevent muscle catabolism.

Therefore, the advice is to consume protein bars in accordance with your diet, avoiding adding excess calories. Even if you are a sportsman, you should avoid excesses: a high-protein diet, in the long run, can lead to liver and kidney fatigue. Don’t deprive yourself of any food, but consume each one in moderation!

