Co-sleeping put to the test: are family bed children more dependent? What parents need to watch out for

Do you spoil a child if you let them sleep in the family bed? Do children become dependent if they don’t sleep alone? Parenting experts explain what parents need to know.

Hardly anything occupies parents in the first few years as much as the subject of sleep. No wonder, after all, the children’s sleep also depends on how much night’s sleep they get themselves. Every family has to find out for themselves how everyone involved gets as much sleep as possible.

One option that has grown in popularity in recent years is the family bed. A bed in which children sleep together with one or both parents.

Many parents spend the night next to their children. But not everyone does this completely carefree. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that today’s parents do not necessarily know the family bed from their own childhood. As a result, some worry that as they grow older, they may find it difficult to convince their children to have their own bed again. Others worry that their children may become dependent if they don’t learn to fall asleep on their own. Perhaps also because pediatricians warn against it.

The child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Gerd Schulte-Körne from the Munich University Hospital said: “Children should sleep in their own bed from primary school at the latest. This is important if they want to develop into independent people.”

Family bed children are not dependent per se

In an interview with FOCUS online, however, teacher, family companion and bestselling author Inke Hummel countered: There are many prejudices when it comes to children and parents sleeping together in one bed. “I noticed that last time during a training course for paediatricians. Everyone was of the opinion that children who sleep in the family bed do not become independent.”

In her experience, however, this is not always the case. She explains what parents should pay attention to: “There are children who sleep in the family bed for a very long time, but can still spend the night with a friend or with their grandparents. These children are not dependent, they simply like to be close to their parents. And it’s okay for the parents too.”

However, if at some point the parents notice that their children do not dare to sleep out, then they should try to give the children at home the opportunity to learn to fall asleep on their own. But if the children don’t have these problems and are independent, then that’s not an issue. “I’ve seen that in a lot of families over the years. At some point the children say they want to sleep in their own bed.”

Evolution is not wrong

The fact that people have always slept together speaks against the thesis of dependent family bed children. In the course of evolution we have been shaped by it and still carry this deep need within us. So there must be good reasons for this.

In their joint book, “Sleep Well, Baby!”, pediatrician Herbert Renz-Polster and author Nora Imlau explain:

“Not only human babies have been shaped in the course of evolution not to fall asleep alone if possible. Human mothers also carry the inheritance within them that it is best to come to rest when their little one is lying safe and secure next to them. Today we know that it’s not just small children who wake up at night and reassure themselves that they are not alone. Even mothers who sleep next to their babies regularly wake up briefly at night and unconsciously check whether their child is doing well.”

Sleeping together with your own child is somehow in our blood.

The family bed has advantages – for everyone

Babies who don’t sleep alone can reassure themselves of their parents’ closeness when they wake up in the night. That’s why they often fall asleep more calmly and fall asleep more quickly after waking up – because they don’t have to wake up properly and call for their parents. This is beneficial not only for the baby, but obviously also for the parents.

Nobody has to get up at night to take care of the child when everyone is in one bed. There are significant advantages, especially for breastfeeding mothers: “When children are breastfed, the child and the breastfeeding mother have the chance of establishing a common sleep rhythm if they sleep next to each other. It can be an advantage for the mother if she is not torn out of her deep sleep every time,” says Inke Hummel.

But fathers also benefit from the family bed, because their sleep is not disturbed by the nursing mother getting up at night. Babies who are cared for quickly also settle down much more quickly, so neither mother nor father wakes up properly and then may have trouble falling asleep again.

Security against loss of control

Education expert and bestselling author Nicola Schmidt sees another advantage: “I always say, take the kids to bed with you, you’ll save yourself the private tuition afterwards. According to current studies, children who are breastfed frequently and for a long time have an IQ that is up to ten points higher. We don’t know exactly why, but it is the case.”

For the children, the advantages are obvious: they can be very close to their loved ones at a time when they particularly long for closeness and security. Because when we sleep, we let go. We relinquish control of our bodies and senses. In order to be able to sleep well, we therefore need the feeling of being completely safe. And especially for babies and small children, this feeling is inextricably linked to the presence of their most important caregivers.

Worry about pampering

But: don’t the children become dependent and spoiled if we give them so much closeness? Won’t they learn by getting their way – if they just shout loud enough? Anyone who lets their child sleep in the family bed may be familiar with these worrying thoughts – or accusations from those close to them.

Herbert Renz-Polster and Nora Imlau do not believe that children are spoiled when their need for closeness and attachment is given in to. You write: “Where needs are satisfied, there is not inertia, but freedom. Needs become overwhelming when they are NOT met. Yes, we are allowed to feed our children when they are hungry – so they will not always want more from us. And yes, we can enjoy their closeness without worrying that it will spoil them and make them dependent!”

And how do we get the kids out of our bed?

However, parents who have opted for a family bed must be prepared for the fact that their child may not announce in time for their third birthday that they now want their own bed. Many kindergarten and even elementary school children still feel quite comfortable in the family bed. Nothing speaks against it, as long as everyone enjoys the situation.

“Family bed children demonstrably learn later to fall asleep and stay asleep on their own,” writes Schmidt in her guide “artfair – the other toddler book”. Of course, that doesn’t mean they never learn. It just means parents need to be prepared for a transition period.

“One should not expect that moving out of the parents’ bed is complete after three days,” says family companion Inke Hummel. It could definitely take some time to establish a sleep companion in another place towards independence. “I have many families in counseling where it takes half a year to move out of the parents’ bed until it’s really done.”

How parents accompany the move to their own bed

When the parents realize that now is the time for them to stop sleeping together, careful preparation can be made for the child’s move to their own bed. It is important for everyone involved that there is not too much pressure. There may be steps backwards, there may be new solutions if the first approach didn’t work. There is no method that works for all children.

An important prerequisite, however, is that the parents themselves are ready for the move and that their decision has been made. Only then can you accompany your child clearly and lovingly in this great change.

Tips for moving out of the family bed

Make sure you have enough physical contact during the day: Children in family beds are used to being close and could miss it when they are supposed to sleep alone. So: Prepare during the day for the night. Design the new place to sleep together with the child: let the child decide on bed linen, night light and cuddly toys. Develop a new bedtime ritual, for example you can read a bedtime story in your own bed or cuddle intensively for a few more minutes. Promise your child that you will continue to be there for them at night and that they can come to you when they wake up and need your closeness. Make sure that the child can associate his new sleeping place with positive feelings. Your own bed should also convey warmth, comfort, protection and security. This does not work well when the bed becomes a place where the child is left alone against his will. Fear and the pain of parting also prevent a child from falling asleep alone in their own bed. You can also accompany your child to sleep in its own bed – until the child can master this step independently. Slowly retreat: In the beginning it can be helpful to have something to do in the evening. Tell the kid: crap, I forgot to hang up the laundry. Or: I’ll be back in five minutes. With a bit of luck, your child will already be asleep when you return. Over time, you can increase the length of your absence. Important: Be sure to keep your promise and really come back to check on your child. This is the only way he can trust your word and relax.

