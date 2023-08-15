Are fertility and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s linked? A recent study could have interesting implications

Home

According to a recent study, about one in five people are born with a variant of the gene known as APOE4. It is associated with an increased susceptibility to Alzheimer’s.

About one in five people are born with at least one variant of gene noto come APOE4. This variant – reports an article published in Science Magazine – increases the predisposition to the onset of heart disease e Alzheimer in old age. Its prevalence in the human population presents an evolutionary conundrum: if the variant reduces our ability to adapt, why hasn’t the APOE4 gene been eliminated in the course of evolution?

A recent research, conducted on nearly 800 women belonging to the company Tsimane, an indigenous people of the Amazon, may have found an answer. The study, as reported by Science Magazine, found that women with the gene variant tended to have slightly more children. This advantage in terms of fertility may have contributed to the persistence of the gene during human evolution, despite its harmful effects in old age.

In addition, data collected from the population Tsimane allowed the researchers to delve into how APOE4 might boost fertility. Women with the variant were slightly more overweight than those without, started having children about a year earlier, and had their next child a few months early. Benjamin Trumble, a biological anthropologist, suggests this may be linked to increased resistance to parasites. “Having a stronger immune system means you can devote more calories to growth, thus accelerating your reproductive capacity.”

