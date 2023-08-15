Home » Are fertility and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s linked? A recent study could have interesting implications
Health

Are fertility and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s linked? A recent study could have interesting implications

by admin
Are fertility and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s linked? A recent study could have interesting implications

Home
Science

According to a recent study, about one in five people are born with a variant of the gene known as APOE4. It is associated with an increased susceptibility to Alzheimer’s.

About one in five people are born with at least one variant of gene noto come APOE4. This variant – reports an article published in Science Magazine – increases the predisposition to the onset of heart disease e Alzheimer in old age. Its prevalence in the human population presents an evolutionary conundrum: if the variant reduces our ability to adapt, why hasn’t the APOE4 gene been eliminated in the course of evolution?

A recent research, conducted on nearly 800 women belonging to the company Tsimane, an indigenous people of the Amazon, may have found an answer. The study, as reported by Science Magazine, found that women with the gene variant tended to have slightly more children. This advantage in terms of fertility may have contributed to the persistence of the gene during human evolution, despite its harmful effects in old age.

In addition, data collected from the population Tsimane allowed the researchers to delve into how APOE4 might boost fertility. Women with the variant were slightly more overweight than those without, started having children about a year earlier, and had their next child a few months early. Benjamin Trumble, a biological anthropologist, suggests this may be linked to increased resistance to parasites. “Having a stronger immune system means you can devote more calories to growth, thus accelerating your reproductive capacity.”

An interesting book about how genetics affects our lives, much more than we’d like to think:

Buy it on Amazon.it

See also  A small number of Xbox users can now start testing cloud games on the console

Voice: genetic variants that modulate pitch discovered

Persistent effects of Neanderthal DNA found in modern humans

Eyebrow looks are in the genes

Does children’s math ability have a genetic basis?

A new limb lengthening strategy to treat skeletal disorders

The genes that took away the yellow creating a new species of flowers

You may also like

The Pros and Cons of Ginger: Benefits and...

Nuclear physician: wanted for senior physician position |...

Swimmer’s ear infection: how to recognize it, symptoms...

The Extraordinary Benefits of Barley Grass: A Super...

Animals: Rats are ticklish – but not always

Exploring the Intersection of Philosophy and Medicine: Nietzsche’s...

Spalletti on pole as national team coach, clause...

The Impact of Food on Fatigue and Memory:...

Oncolytic viruses help cancer immunotherapy. « Medicine in...

The Link Between Vitamin and Trace Element Deficiency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy