Are fire bugs harmful in the garden and how to get rid of them?

After the winter, there is a high probability of spotting a large number of fire bugs in the garden, which can become a nuisance. Although these insects do not cause any damage to garden plants, they often find their way into the home in the summer, which becomes uncomfortable. Because of their harmless nature, fire bugs are considered nuisances, not pests, but are there ways to get rid of them? This could prompt home and garden owners to treat the insect species in a humane manner. Below is some useful information that may help you better deal with this matter.

What to do about fire bugs in the garden and why do they appear?

Because of their unique coloring, the insects, also known as fire beetles, are interesting for children, but can often be annoying in large numbers. In addition, finding piles of fire bugs in the garden or in your own home can be particularly nerve-wracking. Usually, the insect digs a crevice in the ground and then lays hundreds of eggs in the garden area. These hatch into pink juveniles, which are often prey to birds and lizards. The fire bug is also a polyphagous insect that feeds mainly on the seeds of the linden tree. It pierces this with its hollow rostrum and empties the contents by sucking it out. Otherwise, fire beetles are also omnivores and can also use other dead insects as food.

What do fire bugs do in the garden and are they dangerous to humans or animals? The insects can produce unpleasant odors with their secretions and also tend to congregate by the thousands under the tree roots. This can be a scary sight if you don’t know what you are dealing with. Fortunately, they are not toxic pests and do not eat plants, although they can be a nuisance indoors. Since there is also an organized balance between them and the plants, the use of insecticides as a repellent is prohibited. However, there are other ways to keep the insects away from your garden beds or living spaces.

How can you spot fire bugs in the garden?

As already described, this species of insect has a unique appearance and is easily identified thanks to the red carapace with black dots. The fire bugs in the garden or in nature also usually have some triangular and crescent symbols on their bodies. These still make them look distinctive, with the insects also sporting a black trapezoid on a red background around their necks. As a rule, they reach a size of 1.2-2 cm and can be with or without wings. However, the winged fire bugs aren’t able to fly either, so you don’t have to worry about them buzzing around your house.

Before you get rid of fire bugs in the garden, you should also know where they hang out. Often the insects congregate on corners of buildings and under plant foliage, finding ways to enter indoor spaces. In addition, fire beetles have a wide host range and are often found on the trunk of trees or on the ground near them. As mentioned above, linden trees are frequent hosts, with hibiscus and horse chestnut also being included. They sometimes excrete an extremely smelly substance, especially when threatened. Fire bug discharge can also stain fabrics such as clothing, curtains, and upholstery. Also, keep in mind that fire beetles only sneak inside buildings when it’s hot or cold.

How do I get rid of fire bugs in the garden?

In the first place, it is important to tolerate the presence of fire bugs in the garden unless they are actually causing problems. Another gentle method is to wash away the insects with water as you water, without killing them. You can also reduce the number of pests entering your home by sealing any suspicious openings. These can be gaps between window frames and walls, or openings where gas, electrical, and plumbing lines enter your home.

Of course, there are countless other cracks and gaps that are difficult to seal with caulk. However, you can protect the openings under doors with a variety of means, such as draft excluders. Those that do manage to get into your house you can vacuum up and dispose of alive somewhere outside of your yard area.

In the spring, the beetles come out after hibernating the cold months. Therefore, you can check tree trunks, stone walls or the walls of your house. There the insects gather to stay warm or to mate. However, if you want to get rid of a lot of fire bugs in the garden, you should not crush them, otherwise they would release the mentioned foul smell. The easiest and safest ways to expel are the natural ways. Here are some more ways to do that.

Take measures against fire bugs in the garden or in the living area