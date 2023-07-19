Are fitness apps and online courses a real alternative to personal training?

In general, what do you think of the big promises made by the apps advertised on social media?

Of course, it’s difficult for me to answer that at this point, because I don’t know every fitness app in detail. In principle, however, anyone interested in sport should be suspicious if unrealistic, fast and unrealistic goals are promised in a short time. Regular exercise is associated with a healthy lifestyle as well as continuity and discipline. Sporting goals are not achieved overnight. A weight loss of more than 10 kg in four weeks or the “summer figure” in two months are a utopia and a pure marketing strategy of the provider to win as many users and buyers as possible. Under certain circumstances, fitness apps can be a good addition to your own training, provided that your technique, motivation and performance are already at a good level. However, I strongly advise against using standardized programs.

How to rate the quality of a fitness app or online course?

I am firmly convinced that maximum personal progress can only be achieved with individual and highly variable training stimuli. A fitness app or an online course that offers standard programs for users is useless in this sense and is a bad investment of money and, above all, time. Every athlete has their own requirements, strengths, weaknesses and goals. Standardized training units, which mainly offer general training stimuli, will always keep the physical and mental growth of an athlete at a lower level than the sporting, personal support of a trainer. In my opinion, a good fitness app or an effective online course can be recognized above all by whether your individual needs and goals are addressed. Achieving this is very difficult, however, since athletic and personal development depends on a large number of variables and changes regularly. The digital support should therefore have a very high degree of individual adaptability.

How do fitness apps and online courses differ in their effectiveness from traditional personal training?

The decisive difference between fitness apps and online courses on the one hand and personalized, personal training on the other is the individual support – every second. Both during and between the practical training sessions. My aim as a trainer is to set both physical and mental stimuli to make all my athletes better in every respect. The direct, personal and immediate contact with my athletes enables me to get a feeling for the respective daily form and to adjust the training immediately if necessary – be it in an intensive or weakening form. In addition, the mental component plays a major role in athletic development. That’s why it’s very important to me as a trainer to look after my athletes outside of the training sessions. And in my opinion, this very personal variable cannot be represented digitally in any way. The online-based training is therefore very one-dimensional and will not promise much improvement in the long run. If you focus on holistic development, I recommend that you always strive for individual and personal support.

What advantages do fitness apps and online courses offer compared to personal training?

The digital-based training can only be a temporary support for your sporting goals. The supposed advantage that this type of training can be completed almost anywhere in the world and at any time is negligible, especially given the lack of individual support. The cost factor is also not a compelling argument for me. It makes more sense and is more effective to invest in one or two professional training sessions with a trainer and to build on what you have learned personally than to train for months with an incorrectly adjusted digital program. A good trainer will always encourage and challenge you in this sense within the framework of classic supercompensation. I recommend personal support, especially for beginners, because the focus should be on the quality of the individual exercises. A trainer sees much more in a 1:1 situation and can correct it immediately if necessary in order to avoid possible incorrect posture and the resulting injuries. Experienced and professional athletes who have a large repertoire of movement patterns and training stimuli and who know their own body as well as its strengths and weaknesses can switch to the supporting digital variant depending on the circumstances.

What disadvantages can fitness apps and online courses have compared to personal training?

Further disadvantages of fitness apps and online courses can be seen in the following points in particular:

Motivation and control: A well-trained and experienced trainer can motivate the athlete throughout the training session, keeping them on course and adjusting the intensity immediately if possible to ensure that they are getting the best out of themselves. This type of individual support is often lacking in fitness apps and online courses.

Personal contact: Personal training offers the advantage of personal contact. The trainer can answer questions, give feedback, solve problems and respond to individual needs at all times. This personal, human contact is often missing with digital training variants.

Adaptability: A professional trainer can adjust the training in real time, depending on how the athlete reacts or feels to the given training stimulus. With fitness apps and online courses, this possibility does not exist to the extent that they are often pre-recorded and cannot address individual needs due to the general nature of the training programs.

For which type of exerciser are fitness apps and online courses particularly suitable and for whom is traditional personal training more recommended?

For experienced athletes with limited time, fitness apps and especially online courses offer a good opportunity to train flexibly. People who like to train alone and prefer to train in their own environment and, above all, do not need professional guidance and support can switch to digital sports support. For those who travel a lot or are on business trips, it is also possible to use this form of training. A good personal trainer also offers you the option of online-based support, which then still has an individual character. In principle, the personal training variant is always preferable to the digital variant. The sporting development has a lot to do with the personal development and the character of the athlete. In my opinion, it is therefore only possible to achieve maximum success within the framework of individual training with a coach who knows you and, based on your strengths and weaknesses, can immediately and specifically set the appropriate stimuli to make you better day by day.

In-depth questions & answers on the topic:

How do I set realistic goals to get fit in the short term?

Short term fitness is a myth. Getting fit takes constant effort. Set realistic short, medium, and long-term goals, such as running a 3K, then 10K, and then a half marathon. Achieving these goals depends on your lifestyle and sporting experience. The important thing is to keep at it!

Michel same

Trainer, looks after amateur athletes as well as Olympic champions and special units of the military and the police worldwide

What are effective exercises to get a good figure in the short term?

Don’t focus on specific muscle groups. Instead, do classic exercises like push-ups, squats, or lunges. Integrate a basic endurance program into your training 1-2 times a week. Aim for 30 to 45 minutes of focused exercise per day.

Michel same

Trainer, looks after amateur athletes as well as Olympic champions and special units of the military and the police worldwide

How can I increase my motivation to reach my desired weight?

Discipline is more important than motivation. Create a routine that fits into your everyday life. The desired weight should be secondary. Make a contract with yourself and fulfill it every day to the best of your ability.

Michel same

Trainer, looks after amateur athletes as well as Olympic champions and special units of the military and the police worldwide

How can I measure my progress and stay motivated?

Track your progress to keep you motivated and define your goals. Also note important general conditions such as daily form, nutrition, weather or training time in order to recognize patterns and build on them.

Michel same

Trainer, looks after amateur athletes as well as Olympic champions and special units of the military and the police worldwide

