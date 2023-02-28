The lentils they are nothing but seeds rich in fiber, vitamins, proteins and even mineral salts. They derive from the annual lentil plant (specifically called Lens culinaris) which belongs to the legume family. On the market we can find a myriad of different varieties of lentils and the best known are those of Norcia, Colfiorito, the green ones of Altamura and the redalso commonly known as Egyptian lentils.

Today lentils are widely used in the medical field, considered as a real natural remedy, especially to help salute of the heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. But it certainly doesn’t end there, since the magnesium contained within them significantly improves blood flow. Here are specifically, all its main properties of this legume. First, we must clarify that lentils are rich in nutrients and also have important laxative properties and beneficial.

This is precisely one of the many reasons why they cannot be missing from our table. Let’s not forget to alternate them with other legumes, such as i beans or chickpeas, at least once a week. But now it’s time to focus on the protagonists of this article, I’m referring to the laxative properties. The richness of insoluble fibers gives lentils laxative properties, which, needless to say, prove to be very useful in case of constipation. In addition to lentils, other foods such as beans, chickpeas and peas dry they help in case of constipation.

All this is due to the external coating with which they are equipped, which once it reaches the intestine, increases the volume of the faeces, stimulating the evacuation. In order to have the most complete possible picture of the situation, we must necessarily also indicate the optimal quantities. In fact, the ideal quantity is 30 o 50 grams for each portion. Furthermore, to be able to obtain an immediate laxative effect, you only need to follow a simple recipe. Boil the lentils and drink the water by adding a little salt and olive oil.

Finally, many are unaware of one of the beneficial properties of lentils. I am referring to their incredible ability to lower cholesterol and reduce diabetes. To be more precise, lentils help lower the level of cholesterol present in the bloodthanks to their rich content of fibers and Omega 3, also preventing some particular types of heart disease. In short, the regular intake of this food also helps to stabilize sugar levels in the body, which makes them a useful food in case of diabetes.