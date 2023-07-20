Are mom and dad okay?

Paying attention to the mental health of mom and dad after the birth of a child allows you to intervene promptly in case of need, also avoiding any health risks for the newborn. A screening of perinatal psychic discomfort is possible in a simple and rapid way by involving the family pediatricians in the evaluation of the new parents. This is suggested by a work that appeared in Bmj Open conducted by the Mario Negri Department of Medical Epidemiology in Milan, which highlighted the presence of some depressive symptoms in almost one in five new mothers and in 5% of new fathers. Of the 2,203 couples who completed the assessment, they were classified as “probably depressed” were 141 mothers (5.3% of the total sample) and 18 fathers (0.8% of the total sample).

Mario Negri’s studio

During the first visit, the paediatricians collected some socio-demographic data concerning the parents and information on their state of health, pregnancy and childbirth. The questionnaires were administered during the first and second visits, scheduled at 45 and 60/90 days after delivery. Also, at the third visit, 5 to 7 months after delivery, the pediatrician had to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a question about the parents’ postpartum depression.

«The use of Whooley’s questions which are not technically a diagnostic tool could therefore lead to inaccurate incidence estimates, but it is a very simple and quick questionnaire to administer and it allows you to promptly identify situations at risk to be sent for specialist evaluation» specifies the first author of the work, Giulia Segre of the Mario Negri Developmental Epidemiology Laboratory.

The Birth Project

The participants in the prospective observational study are part of the Birth cohort (from NAscere and creSCere in Italy), made up of 2,474 girls and 2,580 boys born between April 2019 and July 2020, assisted by 139 family pediatricians who joined the Project. The goal is to build a national observatory starting from the family paediatricians’ clinic to describe and follow children over time and evaluate their development, growth, educational and care pathways in different life contexts.

«We have seen that a psychiatric diagnosis during pregnancy or immediately after childbirth is a risk factor for depression; moreover, there is an association between postpartum depressive symptoms and non-exclusively breastfeeding and between paternal or maternal depressive symptoms and sleep disturbances in the infant» he explains Antonio Clavenna, head of the Developmental Epidemiology Laboratory and one of the authors of the study, who warns: “These are the data to be evaluated with caution”. In fact, however, the direction of the association and the cause-and-effect relationships are not clear: “It is possible both that a depressed parent perceives the child’s disturbed sleep better and that the child reacts to the parental depression by sleeping poorly”.

Our hope is that, together with the evaluation of the little one, this piece relating to the health of the parents will also be added — Antonio Clavenna, head of the Mario Negri Developmental Epidemiology Laboratory

The importance of cohort studies on newborns

The large cohort studies of newborns, which analyze groups of children who have a single point in common – the year of age – since their birth and record a wide range of information, are very important but demanding (as confirmed by the large number of projects included in the Child Cohort Network of the LifeCycle Project-EU, a project funded with 10 million euros by the European Commission).

They are valuable because they allow the observation of a situation in progress without knowing the outcome, that is, whether such a health condition will present itself or not. In Italy, cohort studies of newborns are based on one or more centres, such as the Gaspii study (Rome), Co.N.ER (Bologna), Ninfea (Turin – web), Nacii (Trieste), Piccolipiù (in 5 cities) and Mubicos (on twins in 8 birth centres).

The involvement of family pediatricians

A peculiarity of Birth lies in the involvement of family pediatrician, «who regularly meets with the family nucleus, is the guarantor of the health of the child and the parents» explains Antonio Clavenna «Our study not only empowers them but also provides them with a practical tool for the day-to-day clinic to catch red flags. Our hope is that this piece relating to the parents will also be added at the same time as the assessment of the child». The team is now evaluating the three-year-olds, also looking at neurodevelopment in some of them.

Epidemiological studies show that postpartum depression is more common than you think and affects, with different levels of severity, from 7 to 12% of new mothers. For the Italian network for perinatal mental health, it confirms that the risk of depression in the perinatal period due to the pandemic went from 11.6% in 2019 to 13.3% in 2020, up to 25.5% in the period between November 2021 and April 2022.

