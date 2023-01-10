The French medical journal Prescrire has updated the list of drugs not to be taken because they are more risky than useful.

Medicines sold in the European Union have been found to be ineffective or dangerous to health. The list is very long.

Disheartening news for citizens. Some medicines taken by so many people are actually useless or even risky to health. This was stated by the French medical journal Prescrire specialized in diseases, medical techniques, drugs. The list was drawn up at the end of 2022 and includes 107 medicines, some of which are also sold in Italy. The doubt now concerns the reliability of the scientific journal. Well, the recommendations of Prescrire have always been considered trustworthy and deserving to be taken seriously or at least explored. The work done by the team of experts it is accurate and the only goal is to protect people’s health. The principles of drugs are analyzed by subjecting them to an evaluation of the risks and benefits.

Over time they have labeled Dolirhume, Actifed, Humex Rhume, Maxilase and Biocalyptol, common cough and cold medicines. Now they’ve added themselves to the list too peanut protein, opium tincture and roxadustat.

Drugs not to take according to Prescire magazine

Notice how Palforziapeanut seed powder is taken orally for desensitize peanut allergy. Studies have found that his task is fulfilled but the hiring over time would seem increase the frequency of allergic reactions during the day. For what concern Roxadustat (brand name Evrenzo) administered to treat anemia related to chronic renal failure, experts have come to the conclusion that the drug it has no additional efficacy compared to other more common anemia medicines but only more serious side effects.

Dropizal it is also the sales brand of the opium tincture used to treat severe forms of diarrhea. According to Prescire magazine, it is equivalent to loperamide – similar to Imodium. Absolutely not to be taken the Nintedanib, used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and some forms of lung cancer. The risk/benefit ratio it is not favorable.

The complete list of medicines

As mentioned, there are 107 drugs to avoid.

Medicines used in hematology and transplantation

Anticancer drugs

Mifamurtide (Mepact)

Nintedanib (Vargatef)

Panobinostat (Farydak)

Roxadustat (Evrenzo)

Trabectedina (Yondelis o altro)

Vandetanib (Caprelsa)

Vinflunina (Javlor)

Drugs prescribed in cardiology

Aliskiren (Rasilez)

Bezafibrato (Befizal)

Ciprofibrate (Lipanor or other)

Fenofibrate (Lipanthyl or other)

Dronedarone (Multiq)

Ivabradina (Procoralan or altro)

Nicorandil (Ikorel or other)

Olmesartan (Alteis, Olmetec, Alteisduo, Coolmetec, Axeler, Sevikar)

Ranolazine (Ranexa)

Trimetazidine (Vastarel or other)

Vernakalant (Brinavess)

Drugs used in dermatology and allergy

Finasteride 1mg (Propecia or other)

Mequitazina (Primalan)

Cutaneous pimecrolimus (Elidel)

Cutaneous tacrolimus (Protopic or other)

Promethazine injection (Phenergan)

A peanut seed powder containing peanut (Palforzia) protein

Drugs used in diabetes and nutrition

Gliptin: alogliptin (Vipidia, Vipdomet), linagliptin (Trajenta, Jentadueto), saxagliptin (Onglyza, Komboglyze), Sitagliptin (Januvia, Xelevia, Janumet, Velmetia) e Vildagliptin (Galvus, Eucreas)

Pioglitazone (Acts)

Drugs used for weight loss:

Combination of bupropion and naltrexone (Mysimba)

Orlistat (Xenical or other)

Drugs used for pain and rheumatology

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Aceclofenac (Cartrex or others)

Oral diclofenac (Voltaren or other)

Coxib: celecoxib (Celebrex or altro), etoricoxib (Arcoxia or altro), and parecoxib (Dynastat)

Ketoprofen gel (Ketum gel or other)

Meloxicam (Mobic or altro)

Piroxicam (Feldene or other)

Systemic tenoxicam (Tilcotil)

Medicines for osteoarthritis

Diacerein (Art 50 or other)

Glucosamine (Flexea or other)

Muscle relaxants

Mefenesina orale (Decontractyl)

Metocarbamolo (Lumirelax)

Thiocolchicoside (Miorel or other)

Medicines for osteoporosis

Denosumab 60 mg (Prolia)

Romosozumab (Evenity)

Drugs used in rheumatology

Capsaicin patches (Qutenza)

The combination of colchicine, opium powder and thiemonium (Colchimax)

Quinine (Hexaquine, Okimus)

Drugs used in gastroenterology

Obeticholic acid (Ocaliva)

Medicated clays: diosmectite (Smecta or other), hydrotalcite (Rennieliquo), beidellitic montmorillonite or monmectite (Beldelix, Gelox) and kaolin (Gastropax, Neutroses)

Domperidone (Motilium or other)

Droperidol (Droleptan or other)

Metopimazine (Vogalene, Vogalib)

Prucalopride (Resolor)

Tincture of opium (Dropizal)

Glyceryl Trinitrate, 0.4% Ointment (Rectogesic)

Drugs used in gynecology and endocrinology

Tibolone (Livial or other)

Ulipistral 5 mg (Esmya)

Medicines used in infectious diseases

Moxifloxacin (Izilox or other)

Drugs used in neurology

Alzheimer’s disease medications

Donepezil (Aricept or other)

Galantamine (Reminyl or other)

Rivastigmine (Exelon or altro)

Memantine (Ebixa or other)

Medicines for multiple sclerosis

Alemtuzumab (Lemtrada)

Natalizumab (Tysabri)

Other drugs used in neurology (epilepsy, migraine, cognitive impairment, vertigo, ischemic intermittent claudication, Parkinson’s disease)

Fenfluramina (Fintepla)

Flunarizina (Sibelium)

Oxetorone (nocertone)

Ginkgo biloba (Tanakan o altro)

Naftidrofuryl (Naftilux or other)

Piracetam (Nootropyl or other)

Tolcapone (Leash)

Drugs used in pulmonology and ENT

Cough medicine

Ambroxol (Muxol or others)

Bromexina (Bisolvon)

Oxomemazine (Toplexil or other)

Pentoxyverine (Pentoxyverine Clarix 0,15%)

Pholcodine

Medicines for sore throat

Alpha-amylase (Maxilase or other)

Tixocortol oral spray (Rhinadvil sore throat)

Drugs used for lung or ENT disorders

Oral and/or nasal decongestants: ephedrine, naphazoline, oxymetazoline, phenylephrine, pseudoephredine, tuaminoheptane and xylometazoline

Inhaled Mannitol (Bronchitol)

Nintedanib (Ofev)

Roflumilast (Daxas)

Drugs used in psychiatry and addictions

Depression medications

Agomelatine (Valdoxan or other)

Citalopram (seropram)

Escitalopram (Seroplex or other)

Duloxetine (Cymbalta or other)

Milnacipran (Arrow Milnacipran or other)

Venlafaxine (Effexor LP or other)

Esketamine nasal spray solution (Spravato)

Tianeptine (Stablon or other)

Other psychotropics

Dapoxetina (Priligy)

Etifoxine (for stress)

Drugs used to quit smoking:

Drugs used in urology:

Oral pentosan polysulfate (Elmiron)