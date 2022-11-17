by Calogero Spada

17 NOV –

Dear Director,

I would sincerely like to thank Dr. Francesco Medici (nomen-omen) of the Anaao Assomed National Council, for the “interfaith” affirmation that «Doctors (and I mean all other healthcare workers too) should be paid more. Now, not tomorrow.”

However, the remaining statements of an “embarrassed” doctor reveal a very little “universal” and/or deontological attitude, which instead follows sociological clichés that we formally declare outdated, but which in reality turn out not to be so at all.

Starting with the nostalgia for the “other times” in which “The doctor must not have economic problems”, taken as a prerequisite for peace of mind to be able to fully concentrate on one’s work, while instead everyone else can – or in fact must – go to work with the brain full of all kinds of problems, especially economic …

Continuing with the never neglected Dadaism on the shortage of doctors, where a multiplicity of analyzes instead indicate that Italy, very differently from other countries, both European and the rest of the world, had simply “adapted” to a superabundant number of doctors due to the plethora of inscriptions from the twenty years of the 70s – 80s of the last century; all leaving the Italian system still the victim of those same imbalances.

Continuing with the denounced “social retreat” – of this which remains an elite – which is truly ridiculous, especially in the current context, where mere “black holes” of old poverty are emerging in all their gravity … and above all new ones.

As for “all the other healthcare professionals” … well, even without speaking of the merely economic issues of exclusive relationships and freelance professions, suffice it to say that they don’t have the “many open competitions that have gone deserted” to complain about, especially for those who they wanted to continue to commit themselves to the achievement of a master’s degree or first and second level masters … all academic certifications looked at with disdain by doctors, who continue to affirm that they are the only ones who study, or who systematically continue to reply at every instance always the same reply: “sign up for medicine if you want to be a doctor”, without understanding that it is said that, as in the nostalgically mentioned times, this “ambition” – often more cloaked in the desire to exercise “superiority” towards the patient and other healthcare professionals, typical of the so-called “medical dominance”, which of “authority” based on a behavior suited to he production of health (including psychological) and with solid clinical-scientific foundations – is an indisputable and desirable “ne plus ultra” goal for everyone.

We can continue with what Dr. Medonica recently testified: these (other) professionals go abroad (very preferably within the “doors”) not only because “there you work better and get paid much more”, but also and above all because “In the United Kingdom a nurse can make a career” and also in record time, while in Italy it is now faster and better to become a magistrate or even an astronaut than a manager of the health professions.

Finally, all of this – without exhausting the list – without taking into account perhaps the most important fact that the “underpayment” question always sees a strong disadvantage for nurses & Co., even in an overt European imbalance, who on average earn (given referring to Italy) 35% of what a doctor earns on average.

Perhaps non-doctors are therefore worth 35% of a doctor?

Even this population suffers the same, identical contingent “hardships”, the cause of such great embarrassment.

To this disturbance, which continues to interminably re-present the figure of the doctor as “the King’s anointed” (or the doctor-priest, symbol of social power of the first civilizations), we should contrast the evidence of qualitative and quantitative analyzes such as those which they come from the Oasi-Bocconi Report 2022 with the problem concerning personnel in the foreground, «Especially with reference to the health professions …» , or the forecasts (perhaps too apocalyptic, but with objective bases) of flat rates of the NHS, which equally see the question of personnel as a theme to be rethought with «practices increasingly adapted to the needs of the people and increasingly economically qualified».

Those people’s needs, synthetically codified by the WHO as a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being”, which include the same “tranquility” that Dr. Medici feels that they are compromised only for those “similar” to him.

If the alleged “anointed by the King” retreat to “silence, blush and go further”, to those of the 35% and to all the others … what is left to do?

Dr. Calogero Spada

TSRM – Master’s Doctor

November 17, 2022

