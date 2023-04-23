Are not harmless! In five cases you should have bruises examined

Everyone has bruises from time to time, some more often than others. Most of the time we don’t know exactly where the bruises actually come from. Many wait until the hematoma goes away on its own. FOCUS online explains why this is not always correct.

Many know it: you bump into yourself, and after a while a bruise appears on the body. Most hematomas will go away on their own, but there are cases that are better seen by a doctor.

Why do some people bruise more often than others?

Some people tend to bruise more easily than others. For example, women are more prone to bruising than men. This is due to the tissue structure of the skin layers. The composition of the blood also plays a role in the development of bruises.

What are bruises anyway?

Bruises occur when small blood vessels under the skin are injured. This can be caused by an injury or trauma such as a hit or a fall. Blood leaks from the damaged blood vessels and pools under the skin. This leads to the characteristic blue or purple discoloration.

A bruise is usually painful and can also be associated with swelling and tenderness in the affected area. Over time, the colors of the bruise gradually turn yellow, green, and brown as the body regenerates and reabsorbs blood.

Most bruises are harmless and will heal on their own, but in some cases medical attention may be needed, especially if the bruising occurs in conjunction with other symptoms.

Bruise is large and growing rapidly

This can be a sign of a bleeding disorder or an injury to a larger blood vessel.

Bruise is near the genitals

In some cases, hematomas occur due to overuse of a specific region. In the crotch, this can happen through a lot of sex or sport. In these cases, the bruise is harmless and heals quickly. In other cases, however, it can be a sexually transmitted disease such as herpes, syphilis or gonorrhea (gonorrhea).

Be careful with head bruises

When bruises are close to an important body structure like the brain, it can lead to complications and require prompt medical attention. If symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness or unconsciousness also occur, a concussion, for example, can be the reason.

You have an unusual amount of bruising

If several bruises suddenly appear for no apparent reason and they do not go away even after a long time, they should definitely be examined.

The reason for this can be, for example, blood-thinning medication such as aspirin, anticoagulants, cortisone or certain antibiotics. The bruises can also indicate diseases.

Bruising on the abdomen or chest

Particular caution is required here. A bruise can cause far more serious damage than a bruise. Organs or other internal structures may be injured. If the pain feels unusually strong, an examination is necessary.

bruises on joints

Everyone has hit their knee or elbow at some point. However, it becomes dangerous when the blood migrates into the body cavity. The technical term for this is hemarthrosis. If the joint hurts so much that it can hardly be moved, you should see a doctor.

In any case, if the bruises seem unusual to you, cause severe pain or occur in combination with other symptoms such as nausea, fever and headaches, they should definitely be examined.