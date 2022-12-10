L‘orange, you know, it is a fruit with a thousand benefits which, in addition to having an excellent taste, also restores great vitality to our body, helping it in case of flu and colds. How come? The main benefit of the orange is its high vitamin C content, although it is very rich in vitamins A and B and in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. This incredible nutritional value makes it an ideal food to strengthen the immune system and to prevent any disease.

Like all other citrus fruits, the orange it has antioxidant properties and helps keep us young, both inside and out and is also a fruit with great purifying properties so it is ideal for cleaning up the liver, kidneys and intestines. The orange helps us to protect our body from cardiovascular diseases as it improves circulation, regulates blood pressure and reduces the levels of triglycerides in the blood. To prepare this remedy it is important to choose organic oranges without the use of chemicals. This is essential not only because it is healthier, but also because the peel of oranges is used for this remedy which contains multiple beneficial properties, but could also retain chemical residues of pesticides.

The peel of the orange, as well as the peel of all citrus fruits, is as beneficial as its pulp and perhaps even more since it contains more nutrients with anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. How do you prepare this remedy? What we need in the meantime are: 3 organic oranges whole and with the peel, 150 grams of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon, 1 of turmeric and one of powdered sugar and 1 liter of water. After that you have to put all the ingredients in a large saucepan with a lid, adding the oranges cut into pieces and with the peel and then cook for a few minutes. The mixture must then be left to rest and blended until a homogeneous cream is obtained, then it is kept in the refrigerator in some closed glass jars hermetically.

How can we use this compound? To prevent various colds and flus, you can consume up to a tablespoon a day by ingesting this compound on an empty stomach alone or mixed with a little water. If, on the other hand, you are already in the acute phase of the disease, with strong flu or cold symptoms, we advise you to take a spoonful three times a day for a good 10 minutes before meals. You can also use this remedy to improve digestion in case of gas, acidity or constipation but in this case it should be ingested as if it were an infusion. After eating, dissolve a spoonful of the mixture in a glass of hot water and drink it very slowly.