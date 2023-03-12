Potatoes are a tuber belonging to the Solanaceae family. There are many varieties of potatoes, from white to yellow, red to purple, sweet potatoes, new potatoes and even the turquoise potato. Each variety has different characteristics and adapt to various types of preparation.

The versatility of potatoes makes them suitable for many dishes, from appetizers to side dishes to first courses. They can be fried, boiled, steamed or baked, pureed or grated.

The properties of potatoes

Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin D, pro vitamin A or carotenoids, mineral salts such as magnesium, potassium and zinc, folic acid and fibre. Rich in water and potassium, they are diuretic and also have a beneficial effect on hypertension.

They are quite an energy food and raise the calorie level of the meal if consumed as a side dish, in addition to other carbohydrate-rich courses.

For this reason, doctors advise not to consume them or at least in great moderation for those who follow a high-calorie diet. They do not contain gluten or lactose: they are therefore allowed to be consumed by those suffering from celiac disease or lactose intolerance.

Are potatoes astringent? Medicine’s answer

Potatoes, boiled or steamed, are astringent and this is due to the absorbent power characteristic of foods poor in water and with a low fiber content.

Consumption is therefore recommended when suffering from diarrhea, because they counteract gastric acidity. However, the astringent being varies from the person who eats them, because not everyone absorbs them in the same way.

Other astringent foods

Not only potatoes have the astringent power but also other foods such as: carrot, lemon, apple, rice, honey and green tea. Even for these foods the result is entirely subjective.