Are shrimps good for health? What you should know

Many love to eat them, but few know all the benefits of shrimp: here’s everything you really should know.

If you’ve had a sudden invitation for tonight and you don’t know what to cook, we suggest you consider a tasty portion of shrimps. It doesn’t matter whether they are salads, cooked with white vinegar and a little parsley or as you prefer: these crustaceans will make all your guests lick their chops. Many go to put them, but perhaps very few know theirs real benefits.

If you clicked on this article today, it means that you too are crazy about shrimp, but you don’t know their qualities at all. Because, let’s face it all, this type of crustaceans are very good and are able to satisfy everyone’s tastes, both adults and children, but the fact that they are excellent for health and bring various benefits should not be underestimated at all.

At this point, therefore, let’s try to understand what they are all the benefits of shrimp and why, according to an analysis by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, it’s good to eat a portion of it.

What are all the benefits of shrimp: what not everyone knows is crazy

If very few would have ever imagined all the benefits of purple cauliflower, we are sure that just as few are those who would have ever hypothesized the properties of shrimp. According to the results of the aforementioned analysis, however, it would seem that this is indeed the case. Let’s find out together everything there is to know.

Very few imagine it, but i shrimp are good for:

During pregnancy. You may not even know it, but eating these crustaceans when you are pregnant gives the possibility of providing the fetus with an excellent supply of all the nutrients necessary for its growth, including iodine. Finally, it improves the development of his brain;

which in turn provide amino acids, Although not rich in Omega 3, they are gods perfect anti-inflammatories and reduce the risk of heart disease and Alzheimer’s;

Because it increases the levels of ‘good’ cholesterol in the blood, thus decreasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes;

Finally, why shrimp are excellent antioxidants, capable of curing diseases such as diabetes, obesity, neurological diseases and hypertension.

In short, the benefits are really many, there’s no denying it! Did you really know them all?