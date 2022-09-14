There are those who prefer sweeteners to replace sugar, with the idea of ​​being able to reduce the amount of calories ingested, but instead what implications can they have on the heart? Can they hurt? The answer from a study.

I sweeteners artificial are substances with a sweet taste, but with a reduced intake of calories compared to normal sugar. This is why it has become a popular method used when consuming coffee, but also to impart sweet flavor to various foods.

But not all that glitters is gold, because although they are less caloric than their biggest opponent, they are not entirely without risk. In fact, according to a recent study, sweeteners could do male al heart. Let’s see together the conclusions reached.

Which sweeteners are bad for you?

Artificial sweeteners have become almost a fashion during the consumption of coffee, especially among those who pay close attention to the calories they consume, but perhaps not everyone knows that they alter glucose, in addition to the fact that they are bad for the heart. This was revealed by French researchers, who monitored the heart health of more than 103,000 men and women in France for nearly a decade.

Lo studiowhose report was published in BMJ, it started in 2009 and at the beginning nearly 4 out of 10 participants reported that they regularly consumed artificial sweeteners, including take away, sucralose and acesulfame, both in food or drink but also in processed products. Of these, most of them were young and therefore more likely to be obese or overweight; being on a diet or smoking.

During the analysis period, more than 1,500 heart problems occurred, including heart attacks, strokes, severe chest tightness or pain, and / or the need for surgery to widen blocked arteries. From here it emerged how sweeteners were associated with a direct risk for heart problems. However, this does not mean that sweeteners are a direct danger to heart health, but only that there is a relationship between the two.

Therefore, it is not possible to come to hasty conclusions because other studies are needed before reaching a definitive conclusion on this issue, also because different aspects must be taken into consideration such as salute subjects and their eating and health habits.

In fact, the researchers found that the largest consumers of sweeteners had a higher body mass index, performed little physical activity, smoked more and ate more sodium and red meat, and all this could therefore have influenced.